David Beckham recommended for knighthood finally next year after being ineligible

David Beckham could finally be getting his knighthood next year after being placed on the official recommendations list.

The star’s long-rumoured knighthood could come after the star spent over a decade ineligible after becoming embroiled in a tax avoidance scandal.

David Beckham knighted in 2022?

“Sir” David Beckham, anyone? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

David is reportedly being lined up for a knighthood in June 2022. He has been placed on the official recommendations list.

The news comes after the former England footie captain spent over 10 years being ineligible for the recognition.

David was reportedly one of over 140 celebrities who were involved in the Ingenious tax avoidance scheme. The firm always denied tax avoidance, however, HMRC believed their “sideways loss relief” scheme was a form of avoidance. They tried to take £700 million from the firm but were unsuccessful.

Despite having “no knowledge” of what was going on, David was blacklisted by Inland Revenue.

Due to his “red status”, David was ineligible for recognition. However, the firm won its appeal against HMRC in August.

David’s representatives then approached tax officials to sort out his finances, meaning he moved into “green status”. This means that the footballing legend is now eligible to receive a knighthood.

Reaction to the news

David has done a lot for charity over the course of his career in the limelight (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Following the news last night (Wednesday, December 29), charity campaigners and MP’s praised the move. They said that David’s knighthood was “long overdue”, especially after all of his charity work over the years.

The family of the late Sir Captain Tom Moore praised the move to place David on the official recommendations list.

“We’re delighted David is finally in line to receive a knighthood — something he thoroughly deserves,” Hannah Ingram-Moore, Captain Tom’s daughter said.

“We will never forget the kindness and support that David and his family have shown my late father and our family.”

David met Captain Tom to present him with an FA-backed distinction following the veteran’s incredible charity work last year.

Andrew Bridgen, a Conservative MP, also praised the move yesterday. He said that despite being critical of footballers in the past, he believes a knighthood for David is “long overdue”.

“He’s made good on his tax issues, has raised millions for various charities and, of course, was instrumental in our Olympics bid,” he said.

Other comments on David Beckham’s potential knighthood

David is a “massive royalist” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

David has raised over £50m for charity throughout the course of his career in the limelight. The star is a staunch supporter of Unicef and has volunteered for Age UK too.

A source close to David’s charity work spoke to The Sun about why the star deserves the recognition.

“David has been a Unicef Goodwill Ambassador for the past 18 years, and has worked tirelessly for them,” they said.

“Over the years he has probably raised over £50m for Unicef and other charities and also quietly gives about a million a year from his own pocket.”

The source went on to say that not only is David a huge supporter of charities, but he’s also a “massive royalist” too. They said that he is close to Prince William and “loves the Queen“.

