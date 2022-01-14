Fans of David Beckham have jumped to the footie legend’s defence after he was targeted by cruel trolls over sweet snaps with his daughter, Harper.

The 46-year-old suffered abuse from some for sharing pictures of himself kissing Harper on the lips.

David Beckham’s father-daughter snaps

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham)

David likely didn’t expect to be viciously trolled when he uploaded a sweet father-daughter photo to his Instagram today (Friday, January 14).

The ex-England star uploaded a post containing two pictures for his 70.7 million followers to gush over today.

In the first picture, David and his daughter, Harper, 10, smile for the camera during a walk in the country. Harper is wearing big fluffy earmuffs to stave off the January chill.

Read more: David Beckham recommended for knighthood finally next year after being ineligible

In the second photo, David and Harper pull a funny face as they peck each other on the lips.

“Daddy & Princess Leia had a lovely walk this morning,” David wrote in the caption.

The picture, which was uploaded this morning, has already picked up thousands of comments – but not all of them are good.

David Beckham trolled

David was attacked by trolls and defended by fans (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Trolls took to the comment section of David’s Instagram to criticise him over kissing Harper on the lips.

“We should not kiss our children on the lips,” one wrote.

“Enough with the kissing on the lips already!!!” another troll commented.

“She is a big girl now time for you to stop kissing her on the lips,” another wrote.

The footie legend’s fans send their support

David was defended by his fans (Credit: SplashNews.com)

However, plenty of David’s followers were quick to praise the star’s sweet snaps and drown the trolls out.

“Beautiful!! But wait for the ‘don’t kiss your child on the lips complete weirdo comments,” one fan laughed, mocking the trolls.

“So wonderful to see the love between a father and daughter,” another wrote. “Love these photos!!”

“So beautiful,” another commented, adding plenty of love hearts for good measure.

Read more: David Beckham shows off nasty injury inflicted by daughter Harper

“Wholesome,” another fan commented.

David and Harper’s sweet wintertime walk comes not soon after Harper gave her dad a nasty injury!

During a playfight, Harper accidentally bit David, giving him a bloodied nose.

“Note to self, when tickling your daughter, don’t put your nose near her mouth,” David captioned the snap of his cut nose.