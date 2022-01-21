The wife of Dancing On Ice star Sean Rice has broken her silence following her husband’s death last week.

Sean, a figure skater who appeared on the hit ITV show in 2011 and 2012, died on January 14. He was 49 years old.

Dancing On Ice star Sean Rice’s wife pays tribute

A week after the passing of her husband, Sean’s wife Jodeyne Higgins, 47, has broken her silence.

Jodeyne took to Instagram today (Friday, January 21) to pay tribute to her late husband.

In a picture shared with her 1.5k followers, Jodeyne and Sean can be seen sitting on a log, hugging.

Sean with Chemmy Alcott on Dancing On Ice in 2012 (Credit: ITV)

The 47-year-old posted a lengthy caption as she wrote a heartbreaking message to Sean.

“One week ago today you left. So much has changed since you went away,” she wrote.

“I wish heaven had visiting hours so I could tell you I love you one more time.”

“This isn’t goodbye it’s until we meet again,” she added. “Love you with all my heart forever and always.”

Jodeyne’s followers show support

A number of Jodeyne’s followers commented on her post, sending their condolences to her and her daughter, Signey, eight.

“Sending so much love to you and Signey,” Dancing On Ice pro Alex Murphy commented.

“Sending you so so so much love Jodeyne,” Richard Madeley‘s daughter, Chloe, wrote.

“I’m so sorry for your loss. Sending you and Signey strength and love,” another follower said.

“Sending all our love, thoughts and prayers to you and your family,” another said.

Dancing On Ice star Sean Rice’s death

Sean appeared on the show in 2011 and 2012 (Credit: YouTube/ITV)

News of Sean’s death was broken by Frankie Poultney, a close friend of the late skater, last Saturday, January 15.

Frankie uploaded a clip of Sean skating, with a heartfelt caption paying tribute to the star.

“Pro skaters are heartbroken today, we lost a true larger than life great,” she wrote.

“An epic skater, a husband, father, and my friend of 20yrs – Sean Rice, 20/07/72 – 14/01/22.”

The official Dancing On Ice Twitter account also paid tribute to Sean following his passing.

“We are all deeply saddened to hear the news of Sean Rice’s passing,” they said.

“Sean was a wonderful skater and friend to many on the Dancing On Ice team,” they continued.

“Our thoughts are with his family at this sad time.”

