It’s sad news for Dancing On Ice 2022 champion Regan Gascoigne after he reportedly split from his boyfriend.

According to The Sun, the star has unfollowed his ex on Instagram and untagged him from all their pictures too.

Regan has split from his boyfriend (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Dancing On Ice news: Regan splits from boyfriend

It seems as though Regan has called time on his relationship with personal trainer Jarryd Hughes.

The former couple have reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram after their split.

Regan has also, before appearing to delete his Instagram account, untagged Jarryd from pictures they had together.

Jarryd has also removed any trace of Regan from his social media.

Their reported split comes just a couple of months after the former couple went public with their relationship.

Things looked to be pretty serious between the pair as they went Instagram official earlier this year.

They shared snaps from their anniversary holiday in Bali.

They jetted off on the romantic holiday with Regan’s mum, Sheryl, in tow.

It appears as though Regan has deactivated his Instagram account entirely following the split, leaving fans in no doubt that the relationship has run its course.

ED! has contacted reps for a comment.

Regan opened up about his seuxality and love life a couple of years back (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Regan talks coming out

Back in 2019, Regan opened up about his love life, as well as his sexuality, in an interview with The Sun.

Regan publically came out as bisexual back in 2019, but confessed that his father, footie legend Paul Gascoigne, didn’t know.

He admitted that he had dated men in the past without his dad knowing.

However, he was confident Paul would “approve” of his sexuality.

“I’m bisexual, I date men and women. I’m really open about that,” he said at the time.

“I haven’t had a lot of relationships though. I’ve only dated three people. I haven’t told my dad but I don’t think he will mind,” he continued.

“He is proud of me whatever I do and whatever decisions I make.”

Regan won Dancing On Ice earlier this year (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice 2023 set to begin

Regan will be clutching onto his Dancing On Ice crown as tight as possible, as he’ll have to relinquish it very, very soon.

Earlier this year, Regan, along with his pro-skater partner, Karina, were crowned winners of Dancing On Ice.

However, Regan’s series will soon be forgotten as a new crop of celebrities is set to take to the ice in the new year.

Stars from Love Island, Coronation Street, and RuPaul’s Drag Race will be competing for the crown soon enough.

Judges Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will be returning to the show this year.

It’s also expected that Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse will be returning too.

Despite the Queue-gate scandal, it looks as though Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will be back to front the show too.

Read more: Dancing On Ice contestants 2023: Meet the stars taking to the ice as full line-up confirmed

Dancing On Ice returns early next year to ITV and ITV Hub.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.