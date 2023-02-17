Dame Judi Dench looking up
Dame Judi Dench makes sad revelation about deteriorating health battle in update

Judi has been battling the condition for a long time

By Robert Emlyn Slater

Dame Judi Dench made a sad revelation about her deteriorating health battle recently.

The 88-year-old has been battling advanced macular degeneration since 2012 – and it’s now having a devastating impact on her life.

Dame Judi Dench smiling
Judi has been battling AMD since 2012 (Credit: BBC)

Dame Judi Dench suffering from AMD

In 2012, Judi was diagnosed with advanced macular degeneration.

AMD is a common condition that condition which affects the middle part of your vision.

It usually first affects people in their 50s and 60s.

It doesn’t cause blindness, however, it can make everyday activities, such as reading and recognising faces much more difficult.

Judi has been battling the condition for the best part of a decade now, and provided an update recently.

Dame Judi Dench on the Graham Norton Show
Dame Judi made a confession recently (Credit: BBC)

Dame Judi Dench makes sad confession

The legendary actor makes a sad confession about her condition recenty.

The 88-year-old is set to appear on The Graham Norton Show tonight (Friday, February 17).

During her appearance on the show, Judi talks about her condition.

The actor reveals that it has become “impossible” for her to read a script.

“It has become impossible,” she says.

Dame Judi Dench looking sad
Judi has spoken about her condition before (Credit: BBC)

Judi talks AMD

The star then continues to discuss her health condition.

“And because I have a photographic memory, I need to find a machine that not only teaches me my lines but also tells me where they appear on the page,” she continues.

“I used to find it very easy to learn lines and remember them. I could do the whole of Twelfth Night right now,” she adds.

This isn’t the first time that Judi has spoken about her health condition.

I don’t want to retire.

She also discussed it with Louis Theroux too recently.

“I don’t want to retire,” she confessed.

“I’m not doing much at the moment because I can’t see,” she then went on to say.

“It’s bad.”

The Graham Norton Show airs tonight (Friday, February 17) at 10.40pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Dame Judi Dench Makes A Memorable Visit | The Repair Shop

