Arlene Phillips admits her ‘world turned upside down’ as granddaughter rushed into hospital

Dame Arlene Phillips has revealed her one-year-old granddaughter was rushed to hospital following a terrifying health scare.

The former Strictly Come Dancing judge and Dame, 79, shared a photo of her granddaughter, Emme Bow on her Instagram on Sunday (September 4) as she told fans “my world was turned upside down”.

Arlene explained that the toddler went limp “like a rag doll” and was rapidly losing weight.

Writing on Instagram, the choreographer said: “My world was turned upside down this week when my beautiful granddaughter #emmebow was rushed into hospital and my daughter @alanastewartmama had no idea why she was rapidly losing weight and like a little rag doll.”

She added: “Fortunately the hospital identified what was wrong which was the result of a virus and now she’s home and really on the mend which has lifted my spirits enormously.”

The TV favourite then went on to say she’s “totally ready to get into my rehearsals on @houseofflamenka full of smiles”.

Arlene posted a picture of little Emme looking much better putting on her wellington boots.

Fans send their well wishes

Arlene’s followers soon sent their support in the comments.

One person said: “Thank goodness she’s ok. Love to you all.”

Another commented: “Speedy recovery little one.”

A third wrote: “Oh my word, these viruses can be just awful. So pleased she’s on the mend.”

Arlene’s axing from Strictly Come Dancing

The talented dancer is well known for her stint on the Strictly judging panel.

However, in 2009 she was sacked from the judging panel amid rumours the BBC thought she was too old.

Arelene was aged 64 at the time and was replaced by former Strictly champion Alesha Dixon, who is 35 years her junior.

