Former Strictly Come Dancing judge Arlene Phillips screamed and sobbed for two days after hearing the news she was being axed fro the BBC dance show.

The legendary choreographer was sacked from the judging panel in 2009 aged 64.

Rumours claimed she was dropped because the BBC felt she was too old.

She was replaced by former Strictly champion Alesha Dixon, who is 35 years her junior.

Arlene insists she has never had an explanation to this day but has now opened up about how she felt when she got the call.

She told the Mirror: “I gave myself 48 hours to kick, scream, cry and sob, and eat scones with cream and jam, then I made myself wake up and get on with it.

“I reflect and think, wow, I really didn’t ask the questions I needed to ask. I was very fragile because I had a bereavement the day before [her manager died].”

She added: “I wanted to know in detail and I wanted to know the real reason at the point when they decided for me to go, yet they kept me hanging on for so long with the possibility that there would be five judges.”

Arlene’s move to ITV

Last year Arlene joined the cast of I’m A Celebrity.

She was voted out first by the public.

Earlier this year she made her debut on Strictly rival Dancing on Ice.

The choreographer joined the judging panel for a special appearance using her years of dance experience to help the celebrities.

And the ex-Strictly judge certainly made an impact on the panel, as she awarded the first 10 of the series.

Arlene went down a storm with many of the show’s fans.

One said: “Dame Arlene Phillips is an expert in the field so her scores are more realistic which is why she has been brought in. The other judges score high for their own popularity!!”

