Dame Arlene Phillips fans congratulate her as she has the last laugh after brutal Strictly axe

Dame Arlene Phillips has had the last laugh following her brutal axing from Strictly Come Dancing.

Fans flooded her Instagram with their congratulations as Arlene revealed she’d picked up a prestigious award last night (Sunday, April 2).

Dame Arlene Phillips has last laugh

Yesterday saw Arlene take to Instagram to share some huge news with her fans.

In a post for her 42.2k followers to see, the former Strictly judge revealed she’d won an Olivier Award.

The Olivier Awards are one of – if not the – most prestigious theatre awards in the UK.

Arlene was awarded the Special Award, which is an award showing recognition of achievements in commercial British theatre.

The 79-year-old has twice been nominated for Best Theatre Choreographer at the Olivier Awards – in 1994 and 1999.

Arlene was sacked from Strictly back in 2009 amid rumours the BBC believed her to be “too old” for the role.

Dame Arlene Phillips announces big news

Taking to Instagram, Arlene announced the news to her fans.

The star uploaded a photo of herself alongside some of the cast from the All England Dance Centenary Gala at the London Coliseum.

“Wishing everyone @allenglanddance @englishnationalopera #londoncoliseum the most magnificent night of your life,” she captioned the post.

“I’m sorry I can’t be there with you as I’m collecting an @olivierawards,” she continued.

“But I know you are in great hands with @jacquiebrunjes and every one of you will smash it when you get out on that incredible stage. Sending love to all.”

Fans send their congratulations

Arlene’s fans took to the comment section to send their congratulations to the star.

“Congratulations on your Olivier! So well deserved!” one wrote.

“Your smart work and efforts always pays off eventually! A Success well deserved, An occasion worth celebrating,” another fan told the former Strictly star.

Congratulations on your Olivier! So well deserved!

“Congratulations on the special Olivier award,” a third gushed.

“Congratulations!!” another wrote.

