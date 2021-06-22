Countdown presenter Rachel Riley has opened up on her pregnancy struggles – just four months before giving birth.

The host is set to welcome her second child with former Strictly husband, Pasha Kovalev, later this year.

Taking to Twitter yesterday, Rachel opened up on her pregnancy as she shared a glimpse of her blossoming bump.

It’s that time again. 4 months left of pregnancy throat burn but at least I have somewhere to keep my tablets. 🤰🏼 pic.twitter.com/txiKU92C98 — Rachel Riley 💙 (@RachelRileyRR) June 21, 2021

What did Countdown host Rachel Riley say?

However, she revealed it hasn’t been easy.

The presenter posed with a bottle of TUMS Assorted Berries resting on her huge bump.

She then explained: “It’s that time again.

“4 months left of pregnancy throat burn but at least I have somewhere to keep my tablets.”

Meanwhile, fans were quick sympathise with the star.

One said: “Wow, four months left… I think it will be a big ‘un Rachel. You’re looking wonderful with it as well.”

A second wrote: “It’s all about balance. Not long now Rachel.”

Countdown star Rachel Riley has opened up on her pregnancy struggles (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In addition, third added: “You’re doing great Rachael. Beautiful as ever.”

Another tweeted: “Feeling your pain Rachel. I’m not really but it looks very hard work and you are a brave soldier.”

Furthermore, a fifth said: “Rachel have I lost track of time or is this baby #2 on the way? It feels like you’ve been pregnant forever.”

When is Rachel due?

Rachel, 35, and Pasha, 41, will welcome their new addition in October this year.

The couple are already doting parents to daughter Maven, who was born in December 2019.

Opening up on their second tot, Pasha told OK! magazine: “We wanted baby number two.

Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev already share daughter Maven (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“So, we’re looking forward to welcoming them into this world, sometime in October.”

Meanwhile, Rachel previously announced her pregnancy on social media.

The star shared a photo of herself on the Countdown set, as she cradled her bump.

Rachel added: “A special teatime teaser! And your clue is… Riley had this to thank for the reason her clothes no longer fit her…

“And it’ll only get worse till Autumn! Happy, happy days for our little family @pashakovalev and future big sister Mave.”

Furthermore, Rachel recently welcomed new host Anne Robinson to the Countdown family.

