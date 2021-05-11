Why is Rachel Riley in court and who is involved in the legal battle?

Rachel Riley is in the middle of a public court battle.

The Countdown star arrived at London’s High Court this week.

But why is she there?

Rachel Riley is in court this week (Credit: Splash)

Why is Rachel Riley in court?

The TV star is suing an ex-aide to Jeremy Corbyn.

Rachel alleges Laura Murray made libellous claims against her in a tweet in March 2019.

The incident began after former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn had an egg thrown at him during a visit to a mosque.

Shortly afterward, Rachel shared a screenshot of an old tweet by political commentator Owen Jones, referencing a different event.

His tweet read: “I think sound life advice is, if you don’t want eggs thrown at you, don’t be a Nazi.”

Rachel then wrote: “Good advice,” with emojis of a red rose and an egg.

Read more: Nick Hewer admits ‘it’ll be sad to say goodbye’ to Countdown and he ‘might well’ get ’emotional’

As a result, Laura Murray then shared a response to Rachel’s tweet.

She said: “Today Jeremy Corbyn went to his local mosque for Visit My Mosque Day, and was attacked by a Brexiteer. Rachel Riley tweets that Corbyn deserves to be violently attacked because he is a Nazi.

“This woman is as dangerous as she is stupid. Nobody should engage with her. Ever.”

Now, in response, Rachel decided to take legal action.

Rachel claims the tweet put her job at risk (Credit: Channel 4)

What is the latest on Rachel Riley’s court case?

Mr Justice Nicklin has already ruled that Laura Murray’s tweet was “defamatory”.

He will now decide whether it caused “serious harm” to Rachel’s reputation.

As a result, he must conclude whether Laura Murray had a defence of truth, honest opinion or public interest.

During the case Rachel told the court that her original tweet was intended to be “sarcastic” and she insisted that she did not call Jeremy Corbyn a “Nazi”.

In a witness statement she alleged Laura Murray’s tweet had “incited hate”.

Read more: Mark Labbett admits to having a soft spot for Carol Vorderman after split from wife

“It is very upsetting to see how the tweet incited such hate towards me,” she said.

“On Thursday 7 March 2019 my agent arranged a meeting with my employer, Channel 4. The meeting was with David Sayer, head of daytime programming at Channel 4.

“Mr Sayer confirmed that Channel 4 had received numerous messages about me. I was not privy to the content of or shown these messages.

“I had to explain that Laura Murray had misrepresented what I had said.”

The lawyer representing Laura Murray is defending her by arguing that what she said in her tweet about Rachel was “true”.

The trial is expected to end on Wednesday.

