Coronavirus latest: Three more Covid 19 cases in UK

Three more people from the UK have tested positive for coronavirus.

The news has taken the total number of UK cases to 23.

The cases are all in England: from Gloucestershire, Hertfordshire and Berkshire.

Supplies have started running out in some shops (Credit: Splash News)

The first person to get infected within the UK with the virus, also known as Covid 19, was in Surrey. Health officials are investigating how he came to be infected as he had not been abroad recently.

The Department of Health and Social Care said the virus was passed on in the UK but the original source was "unclear" and there was no "immediately identifiable link" to overseas travel.

Globally, more than 80,000 people have been infected. About 2,800 have died - the vast majority in China's Hubei province.

People are being advised to wash their hands regularly with soap and water and catch sneezes and coughs with a tissue.

Avoiding touching your face and mouth is also advised, as well as avoiding contact with people who have recently been ill.

A British man who had been aboard the cruise ship Diamond Princess died from the virus (Credit: Splash News)

A British man in his 70s became the first from the UK to die of the virus, after he was on board the Princess Diamond cruise ship.

There is even a threat that the Olympics might be cancelled because of the pandemic.

Donald Trump, meanwhile, has accused the media of exaggerating the threat.

Donald Trump holds a press conference about the coronavirus (Credit: Splash News)

