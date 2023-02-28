Coronation Street star Georgia Taylor ‘confirms’ romance with ‘very fine’ co-star in loved-up snaps

Coronation Street star Georgia Taylor caused quite a stir online after appearing to confirm that her new boyfriend is a “very fine” co-star.

The 43-year-old has played Toyah Battersby on the long-running ITV soap from 1997–2003, before making her explosive return in 2016.

And while her on-screen love life is a tad hit-and-miss, it appears the same cannot be said for her off-screen romance.

Toyah actor Georgia has fuelled romance rumours (Credit: ITV)

Georgia Taylor partner

Taking to her Instagram this week, Georgia seemed to confirm that she’s dating co-star and former on-screen husband Charlie de Melo.

As Coronation Street fans know, Charlie – who left the show last year – played Imran Habeeb who tragically died following a car accident caused by Toyah.

Over the past couple of days, Georgia has shared several snaps of her recent birthday celebrations in Scotland – and Imran was right by her side.

A very fine mustachioed gentleman.

In one picture, the two can be seen beaming for the camera while snuggling up to one another on top of a hill in Edinburgh.

She captioned the post, which showed her smiling in a pair of sunglasses and a woolly hat, with: “Birthday treat up Arthur’s Seat” – referring to the ancient volcano in Edinburgh.

Georgia Taylor and Charlie De Melo cosy up in loved-up snaps

Amping up the romance rumours even more, Georgia uploaded another slew of snaps from the pair’s romantic getaway.

In the first snap of the second post, the two Corrie stars can be seen posing together for a sweet couple’s selfie.

Other pictures showed the pair smiling for the camera while out and about in Edinburgh, as well as Georgia tucking into a deep fried bars mar.

Taking to the caption, Georgia gushed over her recent trip – even branding Charlie as a “very fine mustachioed gentleman.”

“Birthday weekend. An ancient volcano, a castle, many, many, many steps, deep-fried confectionery and a very fine mustachioed gentleman,” she wrote.

Georgie and Charlie dating?

But Georgia wasn’t done sharing the loved-up snaps, as on Tuesday (February 28) she uploaded “more Edinburgh spam”.

For this post, the rumoured couple were seen having dinner at a rather fancy restaurant.

Wearing a gorgeous black dress, Georgia oozed happiness and style as she tucked into her food with Charlie sitting opposite.

The Corrie hunk looked as dapper as ever. He donned a three-piece suit, complete with a striped grey jacket, a red waistcoat and a crisp white shirt.

In the third picture, Georgie and Charlie yet again beamed for the camera – and honestly? Couple goals!

Imran and Toyah both slump in the car after the crash (Credit: ITV)

It didn’t take long for fans to flood to the comments section with compliments. And plenty had questions about their relationship.

“Great looking couple,” gushed one follower, while someone else added: “You’re gorgeous together.”

A third chimed in and proclaimed: “Wow, are you together?”

“Lovely photos, good looking couple,” said a fourth smitten fan.

Someone else agreed: “You both look so happy.”

Georgia and Charlie were on-screen husband and wife (Credit: ITV)

Georgia ‘splits’ from partner of 14 years

The soap stars are said to have become close in recent months following her reported split from partner Mark Letheren.

The ITV actress is believed to have ended her relationship with fellow actor Mark last year after 14 years together.

Rumours that the Coronation Street stars are dating came after the pair were pictured walking together arm in arm.

The Daily Mail alleged at the time that the pair have “grown close”.

ED! has contacted reps for Georgia and Charlie for comment.

