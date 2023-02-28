Coronation Street spoilers: First look at all-new pics for 6-10 March

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Amy finds out what happened between her and Aaron and struggles to cope.

As Aaron denies any wrongdoing, Amy doesn’t know what to do – but will she tell Summer the truth?

Meanwhile, terrified Daisy heads to court, and Beth is found out.

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers.

Coronation Street spoilers

1. Amy struggles to cope

Amy wakes up hungover and with no idea what happened the night before.

She heads out to lunch with friends feeling awful.

Aaron finds her at Speed Daal and tells he things went too far and they shouldn’t have slept together.

Amy is stunned at his revelation.

She insists she was too drunk to consent, but Aaron tells her they’re equally responsible.

He begs her to keep quiet, but Amy can’t comprehend the situation.

Amy continues to struggle and is unable to sleep.

She later agrees to meet Summer for a drink, but is horrified to find Aaron there.

Unable to be around him, Amy makes an excuse and leaves.

But will she tell Summer what happened?

2. Christina’s new boyfriend stuns Daisy

Christina is back and meets Daisy for lunch to introduce her new boyfriend.

Daisy is horrified to find out it’s Justin!

3. Justin destroys Daisy’s life

The wedding dress boutique tells Daisy Justin has called them and accused her of assault.

They now won’t lend her a dress as it’s bad publicity for them.

Daisy’s gutted, but when Daniel tries to make light of it, she’s lashes out and storms off.

She’s left terrified of what will happen next.

4. Daisy in court

Daisy heads to court to try to get a Stalking Protection Order.

Dee-Dee represents her and Daisy delivers her statement to the court

Justin soon arrives and says there’s been a misunderstanding.

He insists he and Daisy are friends.

Daisy is horrified, but will she get her Stalking Protection Order?

5. Beth loses everything?

Fiz and Tyrone find out Beth did slap Hope and lied about it.

They furiously confront her.

Beth is forced to apologise and writes Hope a letter, which Fiz promises to pass on.

But Kirk is angry and won’t speak to her.

Kirk is left reeling and Beth tries to prove to him she is a good person.

But can she save their marriage?

6. Jackson turns up

Jackson arrives at No.4 and introduces himself to Sally and Tim explaining he can’t get in touch with Faye.

Tim is shocked when Sally says Faye doesn’t want to see her daughter.

7. Hope and Sam make it official

Sam and Hope agree to be boyfriend and girlfriend – is this a good idea?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.