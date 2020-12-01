Coleen Rooney shows off stunning Christmas tree amid legal battle with Rebekah Vardy

Coleen Rooney has showed off her stunning Christmas tree at her family home.

The WAG, who recently lost the first stage in her legal battle with Rebekah Vardy, shared a photo to her Instagram Stories of her festive decor.

The mum-of-four had her tree decorated with white and grey baubles and decorations, including ice skates, acorns and owls.

Coleen Rooney showed off her Christmas tree (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Sharing a snap to her Instagram Stories, Coleen said: “Thanks so much @THEFESTIVEGROUP @CAROLYNHUGHESPR.

“The trees look gorgeous.”

It comes after Coleen lost the first stage in her legal battle with fellow WAG Rebekah.

Last year, Coleen accused Rebekah of leaking personal stories about her to the media.

Coleen Rooney is in a legal battle with Rebekah Vardy (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What has happened in Coleen and Rebekah’s legal battle?

Legal proceedings to settle the spat began last month.

During a preliminary hearing, Coleen, 34, claimed she had “reasonable grounds” to suspect Rebekah or those with access to her social media of breaching her trust.

However, Rebekah’s lawyers argued that the meaning of Coleen’s posts state that she had consistently and repeatedly betrayed her trust over several years.

After Coleen lost the first stage, partner at Wiggin LLP Matthew Dando said the result is “disastrous” for her.

Rebekah Vardy denied she leaked personal stories to the media (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He explained: “This is a disastrous result for Coleen Rooney.

“Whilst it is Rebekah Vardy suing for libel, it is Coleen who has to prove the truth of what she said in order to defend the claim.

“The judge has found that Coleen’s post told a ‘whodunnit’ story and pointed the finger firmly at Rebekah for having personally abused her status and made a great deal of information about Coleen public.”

He added: “This makes it much harder for Coleen to prove the truth of the allegation because she will have to show that it was Rebekah herself who was leaking the stories.”

