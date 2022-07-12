Coleen Nolan gushes over her three children as she shares stunning family wedding photo

Coleen Nolan attended her son’s wedding over the weekend, and she’s been sharing sweet pictures from the event on Instagram.

Shane Jr got married to his partner Maddie Wahdan in a glitzy ceremony in the summer sunshine.

Coleen’s sisters Denise, 70, Anne, 71, Maureen, 68, and Linda, 63, were also at the family event to support their nephew.

The Loose Women star took to Instagram Stories on Monday, where she shared more pics from the big day.

Coleen shared snaps of her three children, Shane Jr, Jake Roche and Ciara Fensome posing together.

The three looked over the moon to be reunited, and Coleen was clearly happy about it too.

Coleen Nolan gushes over son’s wedding day

Alongside some snaps of the three laughing and smiling, Coleen wrote: “My children, my life.”

On Sunday, the ITV star took to Instagram to show off her outfit and celebrate the momentous occasion.

In a sweet post, she wrote: “What can I say. A perfect day and night with family and friends celebrating my gorgeous son @iamshanenolan and now finally my beautiful daughter in Law @maddiewahdan’s wedding day.”

She added: “I laughed and CRIED a lot.. a day I’ll never forget! Love you all.”

Coleen previously revealed on Loose Women that Shane Jr proposed on Christmas Eve.

Coleen Nolan shared snaps from the wedding on Instagram (Credit: Splashnews)

Meanwhile, Coleen turned heads on social media in her wedding outfit.

The singer looked glam in a gorgeous royal blue midi dress with a matching hat and heels. She then paired the stunning look with a white handbag.

Fans rushed to comment on the ensemble, with one saying: “You look absolutely beautiful… No words.”

“You look stunning Coleen and so does the bride and the rest of the wedding party,” replied a second.

“Beautiful dress, love the blue, obviously not a patch on the bride,” added another fan.

