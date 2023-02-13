Claudia Winkleman has revealed that her signature fringe has sparked complaints.

Many people know the Strictly Come Dancing presenter, 51, for her iconic, dark fringe that almost encompasses her eyes.

There’s no question about Claudia’s popularity among the British public. She received ample praise for her most recent gig – presenting the hit BBC show The Traitors, which saw everyday people brutally lying to one another to win a cash prize.

Claudia Winkleman was at the forefront of the hit psychological reality show The Traitors (Credit: BBC)

Claudia Winkleman fringe

Despite such adulation, not everyone is happy with the star.

Speaking to The Sun recently, Claudia shockingly divulged that her unique appearance has sparked complaints.

I grew it a centimetre every month and then suddenly started getting complaints.

The esteemed TV star has donned a long, dark fringe for some time now. So much so, a few memes about Claudia’s hair have circulated on social media in recent years.

Still, for some people, the observation is irritating, not humorous. It seems that they find her hair distracting.

Talking to The Sun about the new Channel 4 show she’s helming called The Piano, she opened up about the strange backlash.

Claudia’s signature fringe isn’t everybody’s cup of tea (Credit: BBC Radio/YouTube)

“I am a walking fringe,” she remarked. “But I grew it a centimetre every month and then suddenly started getting complaints. I genuinely get letters of complaint.”

According to the Strictly star, the predominant queries include how she’s able to see and what she’s got hidden under her locks. One viewer even sardonically asked if she was housing squirrels in her hair.

Reportedly, around 60 complaints related to Claudia‘s appearance were made.

Claudia defends her look

Despite such peculiar backlash, Claudia refuses to bend under the weight of social pressure. In fact, she’s more than happy to maintain her current look.

When asked about her famous fringe and use of fake tan and eyeliner, Claudia considered which one she would pick if she had to live without two of them.

Claudia, with Strictly co-host Tess Daly here, isn’t letting the haters get her down (Credit: Splash News)

“I would have to keep the fringe and ditch the others,” she said. “I mean, I like being fluorescent orange and with eyes that look like a child has put some crayon on me and I’ve slept in a skip.”

Claudia even said the fringe means she doesn’t need to get Botox, as no one can see her forehead.

She’s set to return to Strictly with her co-host Tess Daly later this year and reports say that the pair will captain the beloved show until at least 2025. Apparently, they signed a six-figure deal to ensure this.

