Chloe Madeley has hit back at mum-shamers on Instagram after she faced some backlash over a photo of her baby daughter.

The mum-of-one welcomed her daughter Bodhi in August last year.

Chloe recently shared a photo of herself and husband James Haskell in the back of a taxi with James holding little Bodhi.

New mum Chloe hit back at ‘mum-shaming’ (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Chloe Madeley on Instagram

According to reports, Chloe faced criticism from some people over Bodhi not being in a car seat.

One person reportedly wrote: “Why isn’t your child in a car seat?! How irresponsible.”

Chloe is said to have replied: “Because it’s a taxi, look it up.”

The person then wrote: “Taxi or not – shame on you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chloe Madeley (@madeleychloe)

Chloe reportedly hit back: “Understanding the law is not your forte. Do you think you’re more informed than the law?

You are the worst of us women. Go away. Get a grip. Get a life.

“How dare you insinuate that because we’re in a 10 minute taxi ride where legally our child under the age of 3 sits on our lap, that I’m a bad mother.

“You are the worst of us women. Go away. Get a grip. Get a life.”

Chloe has since addressed the backlash on her Instagram Stories.

Chloe faced some criticism from some people over the post (Credit: ITV)

She shared a private message from one person who had said: “It’s not about people thinking they care more about your baby than you.

“You are an influencer therefore should be sending responsible messaging, which until this moment you have.”

Chloe then shared her reply to the person.

She wrote: “Your opinion is just that, your opinion. [In] your opinion, I’m wrong. In my opinion, YOU are wrong.

“We disagree. The diference between you and I is that I won’t message you telling you you’re a bad mother.

Chloe has her daughter Bodhi with husband James (Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images)

“I hope and assume you make your own decisions on how to parent your own child with the absolute best of your ability.”

Chloe went on, calling the comments from the Instagram trolls “vile, rude, unnecessary, wrong and damaging”.

She added: “Our opinions are different, that’s fine. But I’m not so up my own ass about being a mum that I shove them on every other mum out there. I’ll leave that to women like you.”

Chloe shared a message to her followers over the top of her clap back.

She said: “I’m sharing this because I assessed my best travel options that day. I checked what the law was, I hit up three different WhatsApp groups full of mums and asked them what they did.

“I conferred with my husband, and I made a safety conscious decision to the best of my ability.

Read more: Chloe Madeley makes adorable confession about Zara Tindall meeting her baby daughter

“Opinions are fine, but not every mother needs to share yours. That doesn’t then make her a bad mother.

“Please stop with this mum-shaming, judging other women believing your own views should be universally shared nonsense.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix, and let us know what you think about this story.