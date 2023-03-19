Charley Webb reveals her mum has Alzheimer’s in heartbreaking Mother’s Day message

Charley Webb has shared an Instagram message on Mother’s Day, revealing her beloved mum has been living with Alzheimer’s.

The former Emmerdale actress shared a photo of her and her mum on her wedding day.

Charley explained that her “lovely” mum was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2015 at the age of 64.

Former Emmerdale star Charley Webb has revealed her beloved mum was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2015 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Charley Webb on Instagram

The actress wrote: “In 2015, our lovely Mum was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. She was 64.

“This last 8 years have been a learning curve, a grieving process and something all of her children have struggled with.

Even though she’s still here, I miss her.

“Every day is a challenge and brings difficulties which are really hard to come to terms with.”

The Debbie Dingle star continued: “8 years later we finally feel ready to talk about it and the goal is to raise as much money and awareness as possible, to be able to help everyone that may face this in the future.

Charley’s followers offered their support (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Always my Queen, HM’sD, love you Mama.”

Charley‘s followers rallied around in the comment section. One person commented: “What a woman. I’m so sorry you’re all going through this.”

Another wrote: “My mum was diagnosed with Dementia in 2016. She’s 62 now. Sending you lots of love, it’s so hard.”

Someone else added: “So sorry for you all and your poor mum.”

Another said: “It’s such a sad disease my aunt had it for over 10 years it broke out family… I understand when you said she’s still her but I miss her.”

Charley is a mum herself to her sons – Buster, Bowie and Ace – who she has with husband Matthew Wolfenden.

She’s known for playing Debbie Dingle in Emmerdale. However, she left the soap in 2021.

More recently, Charley has starred in BBC’s new show, Better.

