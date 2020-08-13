Catherine Tyldesley fans told her she looked “so gorgeous” as she posted a picture of her glam hair and make-up following a makeover.

The former Coronation Street actress, 36, hinted she was desperate to enjoy a night on the town when the shared a pic of new look on Instagram.

Catherine Tyldesley posted about her new hair and make-up on Instagram (Credit: Aaron Parfitt / SplashNews.com)

What did Catherine Tyldesley say about her hair?

Fans flooded the comments to tell the Strictly Come Dancing 2019 star how lovely she looked.

Catherine wrote in the caption of pic, “Can I play out yet?!” alongside crying emojis, hearts and the hashtag #vibes

She also tagged the stylists behind her look, as she added: “Make-up @iamgigiiiii, hair @jaybirmingham_.”

One of her followers wrote: “Babes! So gorgeous! I hope Tom is taking you out on a date?”

Another said: “Love your hair like that.”

A third put: “Wow. You look beautiful, hon. I absolutely love your hair.”

Someone else commented: “Pure beauty x.”

It follows a post earlier in the lockdown in which the ex-Corrie actress revealed she was struggling with the steps the UK took to contain the pandemic.

In May, Cath posted a snap of herself completely naked in the bath and told her followers she was “done” with the coronavirus lockdown.

You look beautiful, hon.

In the photo’s caption, she revealed it was throwback from a holiday she enjoyed before the world found itself in the grip of the COVID-19 crisis.

She wrote, “I’m done. Take me back” alongside sun, aeroplane and crying emojis, including the hashtag #Day4092.

Redecorating during lockdown

Like many Brits, it appears Catherine and her husband, Tom Pitfield, decided to redecorate during the lockdown.

She posted pictures of their new bathroom earlier this month, telling fans she was “beyond thrilled” with the work they had done.

A string of shots posted on Istagram showed the bathroom in all its glory, with floor-to-ceiling marble walls and gold accents.

There’s also a sleek white basin, a circle mirror hanging overhead and a huge freestanding bath, while Cath’s toiletries – including a selection of colourful body gels and hand creams – added the finishing touch.

