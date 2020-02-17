Caroline Flack's ex-fiancé Andrew Brady breaks silence following her death

Caroline Flack's ex-fiancé Andrew Brady has paid tribute to the late presenter following her death.

Former Love Island host Caroline was found dead at her London flat on February 15 after she took her own life at the age of 40.

Taking to his Instagram Story on Monday, Andrew sent his condolences to Caroline's family and friends. We have reproduced some of it below.

Andrew paid tribute to Caroline (Credit: Danny Martindale/WENN)

He wrote: "Following such terrible tragedy I'm unable to look at my phone.

"I haven't been able to read anything. Thanks to everyone for your kind messages, I will respond to as many as I can when I'm ready. I just want it on the record I had my say and nothing else.

"Whatever you may think about me I believe I am entitled to have my say. I need to get a few things off my chest. I know what some of you have read about me in the British tabloid press and I don't blame you for thinking I'm a [bleep] too. I have been.

"But in ways you don't know and that I would like to stay private as I don't believe there needs to be a single piece of gossip about her after this."

He continued: "I would kindly ask you for her mum and her family that you stop pointing the finger at the wrong people. The prosecutors aren’t to blame for Caroline’s death. They have been the only just people. They are being wrongly blamed for her death. Can’t you see?

Caroline passed away on February 15 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"Yes Caroline had problems. Why wouldn’t she. You’re made out to be a monster. A complete witch hunt. Every week. You broke her. I won’t let you break me no matter what.

"But for a time in my life I loved that women and I hope she loved me as much as she said. I also, I want it to be said I have many amazing people in my life. People who love me and had to read lies about me.

"To my grandma and my mum I am so sorry. I hope I can make you proud of me and also to my dad and my sister, I love you all.

"My other family. I love you . And I’m sorry. Thank you for sticking by me. To my friends. You all know who you are. I’m sorry I haven’t been in touch. I love each and every single one of you and I’ll be in touch.

"I’m sorry I wasn’t a better [sic]. To my new girlfriend I’m sorry. I’m sorry you have had to put up with me like I have been for so long, and see some of the awful things they have said about me.

Tributes have poured in for the star (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"I try and be better every day. Marta. You’re amazing. Thank you. Lewis. I’m sorry they broke her and I’m sorry that has contributed somewhat. I loved Caroline as much as you and I saw the real her. I hope you can forgive me. I can’t forgive myself.

"But I’m most sorry to her mum Christine, her twin sister Jody, her big brother Paul, her bigger sister Liz and their kids. Your daughter, your sister and your auntie was a good person. You should be proud of her. She was a good person.

"She was just ruined by a disgusting industry filled with complete users, fakes and frauds... you know who you are. I hate you.

"Caroline had amazing people in her life and they didn’t it deserve this. None of them do. I’m so sorry Caroline I tried. Christine I tried… she deserved better than this. I’m so you have to deal with Lewis. I am. I just wish I could have been better.

"I love you Caroline Flack and I think I always will.

"Rest in peace Carrie. I love you. To everyone who loves me don’t worry about me I’m in a very good place in my life this is just a very tragic circumstance. But I’m around someone who loves me and I won’t do anything stupid. So don’t worry. I love you all."

Andrew and Caroline became engaged in April 2018 after just three months of dating.

In July of that year, Caroline and Andrew confirmed their split.

Andrew split from Caroline in 2018 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Tributes have poured in on social media following the news of Caroline's tragic death.

Her family said in a statement at the weekend: "We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February. We would ask that the press respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time."

Before her death, Caroline was reportedly distraught over the Crown Prosecution Service's decision to pursue her assault trial for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend, Lewis Burton, back in December 2019.

Caroline was found dead at her London flat at the weekend (Credit: ITV2)

Caroline was arrested and charged with assault by beating following an alleged fight at her home in December.

She was due to stand trial on March 4 after pleading not guilty to the charges.

If you or someone you know is struggling, call Samaritans free on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org and someone will get back to you.

