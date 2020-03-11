Caroline Flack's celebrity friends 'to hold memorial following private funeral'

Caroline Flack's celebrity friends will reportedly hold a memorial to celebrate her life following her private funeral.

The 40 year-old Love Island presenter was tragically found dead on February 15 after taking her own life following a difficult time as she awaited trial for allegedly assaulting boyfriend Lewis Burton.

Close friends and family laid Caroline to rest at a private funeral on Tuesday, March 10.

Caroline Flack was laid to rest yesterday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Speaking to OK! Online, a source said: "There are a lot of people who want to celebrate Caroline's life and so there will be a memorial service held later this month for her.

"So many of her celebrity pals are still mourning and want a chance to say goodbye so they'll be able to do that at the memorial service.

"It'll be a fitting tribute to Caroline and will bring everyone who loved her and supported her together."

Yesterday, close friend Olly Murs paid tribute to Caroline.

He shared a video of the pair presenting The X Factor together in 2015 with him kissing her on top of the head as she spoke to audience members.

He wrote: "Today was so hard but you know what goodbyes are not forever, goodbyes are not the end.

"They simply mean I’ll miss you Caz until we meet again," followed by a broken heart emoji.

Caroline's boyfriend Lewis also took to social media, calling her his 'little angel'.

The presenter's close friend Sam Campbell shared a message from Lewis on her Instagram Stories yesterday.

Alongside a picture of Lewis tenderly kissing Caroline's head, he wrote: "My little angel. I will love you forever."

The day before her death, Caroline had allegedly been informed that the Crown Prosecution Service was pursuing the trial, which Lewis did not support.

Police were called to her home following an incident on December 21, after which Caroline was arrested and charged with assault. In a message to fans she had vowed to prove her innocence and tell her side of the story.

Lewis paid tribute to Caroline (Credit: Instagram @samanfacam)

Following the popular star’s death, her management slammed the CPS for proceeding with the ‘show trial’.

Last week, ITV boss Dame Carolyn McCall said we may never know the reason behind Caroline's decision to take her life.

She said: "The thing about Caroline Flack is that ITV are absolutely devastated by what happened to her.

"So many people at ITV knew Caroline, including me, and it was unbelievably tragic.

"I think that we can never know what is behind suicide. It is not in any way simple. It is a very, very complex thing.

"We take advice from (mental health charities) Samaritans and Mind and we will continue to do that."

