Fans in tears as London Underground-style board pays touching tribute to Caroline Flack

The tragic death of former Love Island host Caroline Flack has brought with it dozens of heartfelt tributes from celeb pals and fans across the country.

But fans were moved to tears when a Twitter feed, which leaves inspirational quotes and moving poems on boards similar to those found on the London Underground, issued a special message in memory of Caroline.

Caroline Flack (1979-2020)



As the sun sets on an island of love, you will shine on forever in a paradise above.

Rest In Peace Caroline.

Love @allontheboard #CarolineFlack #RIPCarolineFlack#RestInPeaceCarolineFlack #LoveIsland #BeKind #allontheboard pic.twitter.com/HT8qLjcAKm — All on the board (@allontheboard) February 23, 2020

The message began: "Caroline Flack 1979-2020.

The poem itself, said: "As the sun sets on an island of love, you will shine on forever in a paradise above;

"Nobody will forget you, your personality, your work and your infectious laugh.

Your departure has left so many broken hearts broken in half.

"May your ocean be calm, may there be no storm.

The message ended with: "There is no solution to our confusion.

"But, we always need to be kind."

It wasn't long before a raft of emotional fans responded.

One wrote: "Amazing tribute to an amazing person. RIP Caroline."

"Sometimes you can say too much in a tribute but it's safe to say this is a touching and heartfelt tribute [put] so eloquently," another commented.

A third Twitter user said: "Wow!! These words hit me right in the heart, but they're beautiful words for a beautiful woman."

Finally, one wrote: "Made me cry, perfect and so true."

Love Island paid tribute during the final (Credit: ITV)

More tributes to tragic Caroline were paid in last night's final of Love Island (Sunday, February 23).

Contestants were told of her death before the final, and current host Laura Whitmore introduced a series of clips and highlights, coundtracked by Rudimental.

Laura began the tribute by saying: "The past week has been extremely difficult, coming to terms with the loss of our friend and colleague, Caroline.

"We're thinking of her family and everyone who knew her at this time.

"Caroline loved Love Island, she loved love and that's why tonight's final is dedicated to her."

The beautiful tribute provoked a strong reaction from viewers, who were in bits watching at home.

One viewer said on Twitter: "Absolutely stunning tribute to @carolineflack1 was in floods of tears still can't get my head round it."

