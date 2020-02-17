Caroline Flack's friend shares final 'funny Valentine' photo of star before her death

Caroline Flack's best friend, TV producer Mollie Grosberg, has shared what is thought to be the last photo of Caroline before she tragically died, aged 40.

Mollie posted the image on to her Instagram page, in among a series of heartbreaking tributes.

Mollie shared a photo of Caroline (Credit: Instagram)

Read more: Ruth Langsford in tears on This Morning over Caroline Flack's death

The image showed Caroline wearing a red night dress with her hair tied up, and trying to get her television to work, with Mollie captioning the image: "Our funny valentine bought us cookies and oat milk this year."

Tragically, Valentine's Day was only one day before Caroline passed away.

In a separate tribute, a heartbroken Mollie shared a series of images that showcased her best friend's vivacious and glowing personality.

She captioned the gallery: "I can’t even find the right words to say here and I’m sure it sounds rambly but she deserves a million tributes and more.

"Everyone remember her in the best way. Carrie always had a smile on her face, a naughty laugh and her heart open wide. When she let you in, you were the luckiest and she taught me to love everyone and forgive everyone. She forgave so easily and loved so hard and I’ll never ever ever stop loving her.

"Today feels like it’s not real and I wish it wasn’t. This girl was a force and always said the right thing, always made me feel safe and looked after even during her own [expletive].

This is the worst pain I’ve ever felt and we all feel it.

"This is the worst pain I’ve ever felt and we all feel it.

"This massive and painful and heartbreaking loss for all her friends and her incredible family. I hope we find peace with each other the way she has found it now. She brought us all together. I love you forever and always my baby girl. I kissed your head yesterday and it was the last time and it was the most precious feeling.

"I love you forever and ever and ever."

Read more: 'Angry' Amanda Holden says Caroline Flack was 'thrown to the dogs'

Other videos from her Instastories showed Caroline dancing and laughing on holidays, and during a recent birthday party.

She said that Caroline was, 'always dancing'.

Mollie also revealed that she was now looking after Caroline's beloved dog, Ruby.

She said: "Having Ruby is the only thing that's making us smile right now. Love you Ruby."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.