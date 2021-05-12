Carol Vorderman took to Instagram to send an adorable message to her daughter, and fans can’t believe how much they look alike.
The 60-year-old former Countdown star paid tribute to her research scientist and mathematician daughter.
But it was the resemblance between mother and daughter that stunned fans.
View this post on Instagram
What did Carol Vorderman say in her birthday message?
Carol showed a series of images of Katie posing in various guises – in her lab, as a child and alongside Rag’n’Bone man.
She then captioned the images: “Happy Birthday to my kind, hilarious, hard working, loving, talented, geek girl Katie @katie.science.
“Katie was 2 months premature (worrying times).
“Now she’s a Research scientist @cambridgeuniversity #NASA #SpaceFreak #Pilot #singer #WannabeAstronaut.
“A few pics of Katie interviewing Apollo Astronaut, hanging out @ragnboneman…. us at the same age (9), growing up and flying our plane together #pilots.”
“It’s not often I ever talk about my children”
Carol then concluded her message to Katie by explaining why she doesn’t feature her children very often on social media.
“It’s not often I ever talk about my children,” she wrote.
“I kept their lives very private as kids but now they’re grown up… well I’m allowed to say how proud I am of them both.
“Happy Birthday Katie King… soooooooo many adventures to come… bring it on.”
How did Carol’s followers react?
It wasn’t long before many of Carol’s 103,000 followers responded by not only wishing Katie a happy birthday, but also registering their shock at the resemblance between the two.
One said: “She’s your absolute double! Happy birthday!”
Another wrote: “Wow you look so much alike!! Happy birthday!”
A third commented: “She’s just like you. Gorgeous.”
Another follower said: “Happy Birthday Katie. Definitely your mother’s daughter, you’re rocking it!”
Finally a fan couldn’t get over the mum and daughter look-alike: “Yep, she is definitely your daughter!”
