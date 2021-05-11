Carol Vorderman continues to defy age with every passing day in her Instagram pictures.

The former Countdown star is known for her love of showing off her curves.

And, as a result, the latest snap she shared with fans certainly didn’t disappoint!

Carol bared her chest in a throwback snap (Credit: Instagram Stories)

What did Carol Vorderman post on Instagram?

Carol, 60, has been missing being able to jet off around the world since COVID-19 hit.

She shared a throwback picture of herself on holiday alongside a photo of Alan Carr on Instagram to remember fonder times.

However, despite him wearing a bra, Alan certainly wasn’t the focus.

Carol showed off her figure in a daringly low-cut swimsuit while she playfully bit her finger.

She captioned the steamy picture: “Oi! @ChattyMan! Get off my bloody balcony! #HolidaySoon.”

How does Carol keep in shape?

Carol has previously opened up about how she keeps her body looking so in-shape.

Her personal trainer also spoke about how she stays fit.

Last November, Dave Concannon told Fabulous magazine: “You don’t get to where Carol is without being a motivated person.

“She’s got a great attitude to fitness. She’s been exercising all her life and had a really good base fitness before we worked together.

Carol often wows her fans on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“She’s in great shape. She does all the exercise she needs to do, she’s disciplined and motivated and she works hard. She knows what works for her and she looks great.”

Meanwhile, Carol has previously said that her secret is staying away from bread!

She told Daily Mail: “I am not a goodie two shoes, but I don’t eat too much bread.

“I don’t buy bread so I don’t have it at home otherwise I would eat the whole loaf in an hour.”

