Carol Vorderman has been supported by her fans after reflecting on the abuse she has come in for after calling out Jeremy Clarkson for his tabloid attack on Meghan Markle.

Former Countdown star Carol voiced her opposition to the TV personality’s column on Twitter over the weekend.

The 62-year-old ex Top Gear host had written about his “hate” for the royal.

He also told readers of The Sun he ‘dreams’ about Prince Harry‘s wife being “made to parade naked through the streets”.

Carol slammed his approach as unacceptable – and denied Clarkson’s claims his views are representative of what others think.

However, despite coming in for abuse herself, Carol has insisted she won’t let the matter rest.

Carol Vorderman hasn’t got any time for trolls, particularly after calling out Jeremy Clarkson (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

Carol Vorderman on ‘abuse’ following Jeremy Clarkson reaction

Telly fave Carol tweeted about her determination on Tuesday (December 20) morning as she quote-tweeted a letter of complaint from MP John Nicolson to the Chief Executive of ITV.

Carol added: “The Clarkson Effect.

“I’ve received a lot of abuse obvs, but it’s like watching the last death throes of a dinosaur age.

Sad souls who are angry at new thought, at equality, at kindness.

“BUT this chapter has also brought the calm, normally silent, people together. We fight on.”

Carol tweeted about ‘the Clarkson Effect’ (Credit: The Grand Tour YouTube)

Carol hits back at trolls

And today (Wednesday December 21) Carol shared another message from an MP she also relates to.

She quote-tweeted a screenshot shared by Caroline Nokes concerning profane and violent abuse sent to her as private messages.

Carol reacted: “TROLLS. Had to retweet this as most of my trolls are similar… terrible spellers!

“They also appear to be without friends, generally following five times more accounts than they have followers of their own.

“They aren’t growing in number. They’re just noisy.”

Echoing her tweet from yesterday, Carol added: “We fight on.”

Fans’ gratitude to Carol

Many of Carol’s followers replied to yesterday’s tweet to express their gratitude and give her words their backing.

One Twitter user responded: “Carol, I am truly, truly grateful thank you.”

Another said: “Well said Carol. I see the tide turning.”

A third posted: “Your voice is being heard Carol. Thank you for using the platform very few of us have. Wish there were more of you!”

A fourth asked Carol not to take notice of those trolls attacking her.

“Carol try and ignore them your far too good to take this,” they wrote.

But Carol insisted she wouldn’t give in.

Carol replied: “Ignoring bullies never works. So we fight on. And sending love to you and yours x.”

