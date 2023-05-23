Two teenagers died in crash that ‘sparked Cardiff riots’ as officer hits out at ‘unacceptable violence’ towards police

Riots took place in Cardiff last night (Monday, May 22) as two teenagers died in a car crash. According to reports, the collision sparked the riots.

In the aftermath of the riot, an officer has hit out at the “unacceptable violence” towards police officers last night.

A riot broke out in Cardiff last night (Credit: GB News / YouTube)

How did the Cardiff riots begin last night?

Last night saw riots break out in Ely, a district of Cardiff. At 6pm yesterday, two teenage boys were killed in a car crash on Snowdon Road, Ely.

Police were called to the scene. However, rumours quickly spread on social media that the police had been involved in causing the crash.

Between 100 to 150 people gathered on the scene after as disorder broke out.

Cars were set on fire during the riots (Credit: Sky News / YouTube)

Riots in Cardiff last night

“It would appear that there were rumours, and those rumours became rife, of a police chase – which wasn’t the case,” Alun Michael of South Wales Police told the BBC.

“And I think it illustrates the speed with which rumours can run around with the activity that goes on on social media nowadays – and that events can get out of hand,” he then added.

By around 8pm, the police were not only dealing with the crash but were also attempting to de-escalate ongoing disorder at the scene.

Cars were set alight and fireworks were thrown at police as the disorder escalated last night.

The aftermath of the riots (Credit: BBC)

Arrests made as disorder reigns

By 1.10am, South Wales Police tweeted that a number of vehicles had been set alight and arrests had been made. They said that their thoughts were with the families of the two teens, as well as those affected by the rioting.

A police spokesperson said: “The level of violence towards emergency services and the damage to property and vehicles was totally unacceptable.

“Our focus now is to fully investigate the circumstances of the collision and the appalling scenes that followed,” they then said.

“Arrests have already been made in connection with the disorder and more will follow,” they then added.

