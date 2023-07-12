Toddler, 13 months, dies after being run over by her mum in ‘terribly tragic accident’

A toddler has died after being run over by her mum’s car in a tragic accident.

Cyra Rose Thoeming had been put in a car seat in “an area her mother felt was safe” outside her residence. However, as her mother tried to move her car “out of a tight space”, the front wheel caught the car seat canopy.

Although efforts were made to save the child’s life, Cyra was sadly pronounced dead after arriving at the hospital.

Cyra Rose Thoeming sadly died after tragic automobile accident (Credit: GoFundMe)

Toddler dies in car accident

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office in in Arizona, United States, confirmed that the 13-month-old’s mother called the station on Thursday (July 5) to report that she had mistakenly run over her daughter.

Furthermore, a statement from The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, read: “Yesterday morning YCSO deputies responded to a tragic 911 call from a mother. She reported she had run over her 13-month-old baby with her car. The vehicle was parked in a gravel area next to the residence.”

In addition, the statement continued: “While repositioning the vehicle, the front tire caught the canopy of the car seat, causing it to fall backward which led to the infant suffering critical injuries.”

Although efforts were made to save the child’s life, Cyra was sadly pronounced dead at the Verde Valley Medical Center. The incident is still being investigated.

A GoFundMe page was created by Cora’s uncle (Credit: GoFundMe)

Cyra Rose Thoeming GoFundMe page

A GoFundMe page, which has so far raised $18,247, has since been created by Cyra’s uncle to help cover her funeral costs.

T.J wrote: “Cyra Rose Thoeming was a light in the world who brought smiles to everyone she met! You were better for having been in her presence. She was born May 16 2022.”

“She passed away on July 6th 2023, due to a terribly tragic automobile accident. In her short, beautiful life, she loved being outside, nature, playing with her family, animals and the water,” he continued.

In addition, he said: “There isn’t anyone who didn’t smile their biggest after spending just a moment with her. It didn’t matter how you felt. She would make your day better. Any Donations will go directly to her parents for final expenses, and will ease some of their burdens in this terribly trying time.

“There is never a good time for tragedies like this. But it couldn’t have come at a worse time for her family. Thank you all for your time. God Bless.”

