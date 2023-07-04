Parents issued warning as case of deadly Victorian disease TB confirmed at UK school

Parents have been warned to look out for the symptoms of TB as a case of the deadly Victorian disease is confirmed at a UK school.

An instigation is currently underway after one person tested positive for tuberculosis at a school in Wales.

No TB outbreak has been declared, but pupils and staff at The John Frost School in Newport are being screened, it has been reported. Around 1,200 pupils aged 11 to 18 attend the school. It is understood the affected person did not know they were infected when they went to class.

TB was once responsible for 25% of deaths across Europe (Credit: Pexels)

Parents warned to look out for symptoms of TB

James Adamson from Public Health Wales insisted: “This is a routine process, and if any other positive TB infections are identified as a result, appropriate treatment will be offered. TB is difficult to transmit. It requires close and prolonged contact with an infectious individual for a person to become infected.

I would stress that the risk of infection with TB to the general public remains very low.

“In this instance, and to limit the potential spread of infection, we are treating all pupils and teachers who may have had contact with the individual as close personal contacts. I would stress that the risk of infection with TB to the general public remains very low. However, we encourage parents, pupils and staff members to be aware of the symptoms.”

What is TB?

Tuberculosis has been around for thousands of years. In fact, between 1600 and 1800 it was responsible for around 25% of all deaths in Europe.

It is an airborne disease that spreads through close contact with infected people and it usually affects the lungs. If left untreated, health officials have warned it can be fatal.

Common symptoms include a persistent cough, exhaustion, a high temperature and weight loss. Treatment usually involves a course of antibiotics. However, TB is developing greater resistance, and the BCG jab – which guards against it – is no longer offered routinely in schools.

Parents have been warned to look out for the symptoms of TB (Credit: Pexels)

Cases on the rise

Before the pandemic, cases of TB had been declining for almost two decades across Europe. However, the figure has started to slowly rise over the past couple of years.

Some experts have blamed the scrapping of the vaccine. However, immunity from the jab doesn’t last past teenage years, and no booster has been developed. The jab is currently only given to teens deemed most at risk.

Dr Meera Chand of the UK Health Security Agency revealed that it is “working with the NHS to strengthen prevention, detection and treatment”.

In the meantime, anyone with links to The John Frost School who has experienced symptoms has been urged to contact their GP or Public Health Wales’ health protection team on 0300 00 300 32.

