The funeral of Captain Sir Tom Moore will take place this weekend, his family has revealed.

Sir Tom captured the nation’s hearts after he raised over £32million for NHS charities during the first coronavirus lockdown in 2020.

Despite his heroic efforts and becoming a global star, the centenarian died on February 2, after contracting COVID-19.

The Captain’s close family will be in attendance (Credit: POOL / SplashNews.com)

When is the funeral for Captain Sir Tom Moore?

Captain Sir Tom’s funeral will take place this Saturday (February 27) in Bedfordshire, near to his family home.

However, only eight of his family will attend the funeral.

They will be his two daughters, Lucy Teixeira and Hannah Ingram-Moore, four grandchildren and his sons-in-laws.

In a statement, Sir Tom’s family said: “Over the past year our father spoke openly about his death and his funeral…

“…and had wondered out-loud if perhaps the interest in him over the last 12 months would mean we would need to have more Victoria Sponge cakes available for the extra guests.

“Sadly, like so many other families affected by the pandemic, we have no choice but to hold a small family funeral, which will take place this Saturday.”

Captain Sir Tom raised over £32million for NHS charities (Credit: BBC)

Will Captain Sir Tom receive military honours?

Captain Sir Tom led an extraordinary life, including service in World War II.

Born in Keighley, Yorkshire in 1920, he went on to serve in India and Burma (now Myanmar).

Because of his outstanding service, Captain Sir Tom will be given military honours at his funeral.

A book of condolence is now open (Credit: BBC)

What did his family say about attending the funeral?

Captain Sir Tom’s family urged fans to stay at home.

“Whilst we understand so many people wish to pay their respects to our father, we ask that the public and the press continue to support the NHS by staying at home,” they said in the statement.

They also revealed that he wrote a book before he died, Captain Tom’s Life Lessons, which will be released this year.

Those wishing to sign a book of condolence are being urged to follow this link.

