The daughter of Captain Sir Tom Moore has revealed the Queen sent their family a “lovely” letter following his death.

The fundraising hero and war veteran died on February 2 aged 100 after battling coronavirus in hospital.

On Wednesday’s BBC Breakfast, Sir Tom’s daughter Hannah spoke about her late father being knighted by Her Majesty last July for raising over £32 million for the NHS during the pandemic.

What did Captain Tom Moore’s daughter say?

Hannah explained that her dad and the Queen were “similar souls”.

Speaking about the moment the Queen knighted Sir Tom at Windsor Castle, Hannah said: “I joked with my friends and said if it wasn’t for Covid, I think they would have gone off for a cup of tea.

“And had a good chinwag into the afternoon because it was two similar souls.”

Sir Tom’s daughter said the Queen and her father were “similar souls” (Credit: POOL / SplashNews.com)

She added to BBC’s John Maguire: “I think she [the Queen] felt genuine loss. We had a lovely letter from her.

“I think she feels genuine loss. It’s another one of her generation.”

Meanwhile, during the chat, Sir Tom’s grandchildren also spoke about their grandfather.

His grandson Benji said: “I’ve sat with him, we’re talking about the army and his favourite songs. All of that has been so special to me.

“Thinking now that he’s passed away was so sad but these memories I will hold forever.”

Benji said he will hold the memories with his grandad “forever” (Credit: BBC)

Captain Sir Tom Moore remembered by grandchildren

Sir Tom’s granddaughter Georgia added: “We used to go gardening and we used to do stamping.”

Recalling one memory, Georgia said: “He was feeding the dog treats and then our dog got overweight so we had to say no.”

Meanwhile, Hannah also spoke about losing her dad and their last conversation together.

She said: “I think that when he went into hospital we really all believed he’d come back out.

“We thought the oxygen would help, that he would be robust enough, [but] the truth is he just wasn’t. He was old and he just couldn’t fight it.”

Hannah said the last conversation with her dad was “positive” (Credit: BBC)

Revealing their last conversation they had together she said: “I said to him in the last few days so what do you want to eat when you come home and we decided it was steak and chips.

“He was really excited about coming out for steak and chips and getting his frame back outside and his walker.

“The last real conversation was positive and about carrying on and that’s a lovely place to be.”

