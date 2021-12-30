Captain Sir Tom Moore fans ‘disgusted’ after memorial is vandalised with graffiti

A memorial to Captain Sir Tom Moore has been vandalised.

The sculpture was installed at a Derbyshire nature reserve two days after the NHS fundraiser died aged 100 in February. However, over the festive period, someone decided to deface the statue.

A vandal spray painted the “IRA” in white paint over the memorial. As a result, it was swiftly spotted by a passerby.

Anthony Ball said he had been walking around Thistley Place Meadow in Hatton on Wednesday morning.

“I was on a walk around the meadow when I saw it – it made me feel physically sick,” he told the BBC.

“I had to go back home and fetch a bin bag to put on him, I couldn’t let people see him with that graffiti on, it’s not nice. And I hope they’re pleased with themselves, it’s beyond belief.”

According to the man, the sculpture was likely vandalised on Tuesday night (December 28).

The sculpture was designed by Burton firm AGC Fabrications.

Captain Sir Thomas Moore passed away earlier this year (Credit: Splashnews)

A spokesman for the company said that they had been left “disgusted” by the incident.

He believed the sculpture was vandalised overnight, between Tuesday and Wednesday.

“I would like to say how disgusted the team are by the actions of a mindless person,” said the spokesman.

“Sir Tom was an inspiration to us all during the beginning of the pandemic. To see the disrespect by someone on our take of a memorial for him upsets us all and the community.