Captain Sir Tom Moore died on Tuesday at the incredible age of 100 and now Boris Johnson will lead a national clap for him.

On Wednesday (February 3) at 6pm, the nation are being encouraged to pay tribute to the war veteran following his death.

Sir Tom raised over £32 million for the NHS by walking laps in his garden during the coronavirus pandemic.

Captain Sir Tom died on Tuesday after battling coronavirus (Credit: POOL / SplashNews.com)

National clap for Captain Sir Tom Moore

Mr Johnson told the Commons the clap would be an opportunity to “show our appreciation for him and all that he stood for and believed in”.

Read more: Captain Sir Tom Moore’s extraordinarily inspiring attitude towards his own death

In addition, he said that the clap will also be for “all those health workers for whom he raised money”.

Boris Johnson will lead the clap (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Sir Tom’s family say?

Sir Tom died on Tuesday at the age of 100 after battling coronavirus in hospital.

He was surrounded by his family and his daughters Hannah and Lucy released an emotional statement after his death.

I’ve never been afraid of talking about dying.

It read: “We are so grateful that we were with him during the last hours of his life; Hannah, Benjie and Georgia by his bedside and Lucy on FaceTime.

“We spent hours chatting to him, reminiscing about our childhood and our wonderful mother, we shared laughter and tears together.”

They added: “The care our father received from the NHS and carers over the last few weeks and years of his life has been extraordinary.”

Sir Tom raised millions for the NHS (Credit: w8media / SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, Sir Tom lived an incredible life and previously said he wasn’t afraid of talking about dying.

In an extract from his book, Tomorrow Will be A Good Day, Sir Tom said: “I’ve never been afraid of talking about dying, and I know I’m going to die so I feel no fear.

“It comes to us all. I have often thought that when I die, I shall once more see all the people I’ve loved who have gone ahead.

“So, even if tomorrow is my last day, if all those I loved are waiting for me, then that tomorrow will be a good day, too.”

Join the clap for Sir Tom tonight at 6pm.

Leave your tributes to Sir Tom on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.