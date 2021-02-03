Captain Sir Tom Moore’s extraordinarily inspiring attitude towards his own death

Captain Sir Tom Moore had an incredible attitude towards his own death.

The nation was left devastated on Tuesday after the war hero, 100, died following a battle with coronavirus.

But Sir Tom, who raised over £32million for the NHS during the pandemic, had an inspiring attitude towards dying.

Captain Sir Tom Moore said he was “never afraid of talking about dying” (Credit: w8media / SplashNews.com)

Captain Sir Tom Moore: His thoughts on dying

In an extract from his book, Tomorrow Will be A Good Day, Sir Tom said: “I’ve never been afraid of talking about dying, and I know I’m going to die so I feel no fear.

“It comes to us all. I have often thought that when I die, I shall once more see all the people I’ve loved who have gone ahead.

“So, even if tomorrow is my last day, if all those I loved are waiting for me, then that tomorrow will be a good day, too.”

Captain Sir Tom died on Tuesday after battling COVID-19 (Credit: ITV)

“Tomorrow will be a good day”

During some TV interviews, Tom has always said “tomorrow will be a good day”.

He famously said in his book: “Tomorrow will be a good day. Tomorrow you will maybe find everything will be much better than today.

“Even if today was alright; my today was alright and my tomorrow will certainly be better.”

Sir Tom died on Tuesday after testing positive for COVID-19 and battling the virus in hospital.

His family were able to be by his side in hospital during his final hours.

Sir Tom’s daughters, Hannah and Lucy, released a heartbreaking statement.

Sir Tom with his daughter Hannah (Credit: ITV)

It read: “We are so grateful that we were with him during the last hours of his life; Hannah, Benjie and Georgia by his bedside and Lucy on FaceTime.

“We spent hours chatting to him, reminiscing about our childhood and our wonderful mother, we shared laughter and tears together.”

They added: “The care our father received from the NHS and carers over the last few weeks and years of his life has been extraordinary.”

