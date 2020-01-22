Paddy Doherty told doctors to 'cut off his penis' amid prostrate cancer agony

Former Celebrity Big Brother star Paddy Doherty has opened up about the agony he went through during his gruelling battle with prostrate cancer.

The My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding favourite, 60, has revealed that the pain got so bad it left him feeling suicidal - and he even told doctors to chop off his penis in desperation.

Paddy was given the all-clear after a gruelling double operation (Credit: SplashNews.com)

As reported by the Sun, Paddy explained how just going to the toilet left him 'roaring' in pain.

He said: "The pain was getting so bad I had to roar. My grandchildren said: 'Is granddaddy alright, nanny?'

He won Celebrity Big Brother in 2011 (Credit: Channel 5)

When he was told he would need two separate operations, he refused and insisted that, given the pain he was already going through, he could handle getting both procedures done at once.

Paddy continued: "I said, 'Listen, if you are going to cut it off, cut it off.' Right? Honest to God. I am not ashamed to say this. 'If you want to cut it off, cut it off. I can't keep going through it.'"

If you are going to cut it off, cut it off.

"I felt like I was going to commit suicide. The pain was so dreadful it was unbelievable. I wouldn't wish it on my worst enemy in the whole wide world."

He said that in the end, doctors agreed to do a six-hour double operation. Afterwards, he was given the all clear.

Paddy, pictured here in 2012, is set to co-host a new documentary about Japan (Credit: FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

Now, Paddy is set to star in a new documentary series for Travelxp that will see him travelling around Japan alongside actor Daniel Coll.

According to the Halifax Courier, Paddy said: "It's called Dan and Paddy's Bucket list-Kyushu Japan. Because we have both gone through massive health troubles recently and decided we wanted to go on a big adventure and do a show that would be informative, exciting and fun with surprising challenges for us to do."

Paddy and Emmerdale actor Daniel will explore the island nation's cuisine, traditions and lifestyle over 10 episodes, starting next Monday (25.01.20) on Travelxp, Sky Channel 185.

