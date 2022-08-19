Butterflies and Hollyoaks star Bruce Montague dies aged 83 as tributes pour in

Bruce Montague, star of Hollyoaks, Butterflies, and Doctor Who has sadly passed away aged 83.

His agency announced the devastating news on Wednesday (August 17), paying tribute to a “gent who will be sorely missed”.

We are very sad to report that the glorious Bruce Montague has passed away. Such a gentleman and he will be sorely missed. What a talent and what a career on stage and screen! From Butterflies to more recently Funny Girl & 42nd St 💔Rest well darling man! 24/3/39-16/8/22 pic.twitter.com/Ln0ESI1R55 — Belfield & Ward Ltd (@BelfieldWard) August 17, 2022

Bruce Montague dies

Butterflies star Bruce sadly passed away on Tuesday (August 16), his agency has announced.

Talent Agency Belfield and Ward announced the devastating news on Twitter on Wednesday.

“We are very sad to report that the glorious Bruce Montague has passed away,” they wrote.

“Such a gentleman and he will be sorely missed. What a talent and what a career on stage and screen!” they continued.

“From Butterflies to more recently Funny Girl and 42nd St.”

“Rest well darling man!” they added.

Bruce has acted in over 300 TV productions (Credit: YouTube)

Tributes pour in for Bruce

Plenty of Bruce’s fans took to Twitter upon hearing the news of his passing to leave their tributes.

“Oh no, not another. I remember him in Butterflies and so many TV shows around at the time. We are having a really crap time at the moment, losing a spate of great acting people all in the space of a few weeks,” one fan said.

“That’s so sad – what a wonderful actor,” another wrote.

“So sorry to hear this. He was a wonderful actor and gentleman,” a third tweeted.

“Oh no. I’m so saddened to read this. He was exceptional with Wendy Craig in ‘Butterflies’. May he rest in peace,” another said.

“So sad to hear about Bruce. He was a gentleman and played a lovely understated role in Butterflies,” a fifth wrote.

Bruce had a long, varied career (Credit: YouTube)

Bruce Montague’s career

Born in Kent in 1939, Bruce landed his first acting role in the 1965 drama Undermind.

Between 1978 and 1983, Bruce played the role of Leonard Dunn in the sitcom Butterflies. It is this role that he is perhaps best known for.

In 2000, he starred alongside Sylvester McCoy in the Doctor Who audio drama The Genocide Machine. A year later, he starred alongside Paul McGann in another Doctor Who audio drama, Sword of Orion.

In 2015 he appeared on Hollyoaks, playing the role of Derek Clough. In 2019, he made an appearance in Doctors.

As well as TV, Bruce had a long, successful stage career too. He played the role of Mr. Brownlow in Oliver! for three years.

He was also well known for his role in 42nd Street. When the show returned to stage in 2017, Bruce was part of it.

