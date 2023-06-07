Brooke Vincent in bruising rant at fiancé on social media

Brooke Vincent has revealed that she wasn’t too impressed when her footballer partner Kean Bryan fell asleep before she started her new job.

The former Coronation Street star, 31, took to social media to speak about the day she started her new role at Hits Radio. Taking to her Instagram story, Brooke explained she had been locked out of the house due to fiancé Kean being asleep.

Brooke shares two children with her fiancé Kean Bryan (Credit: Splash News)

Brooke Vincent social media rant about partner

Sharing a snap, Brooke wrote: “First day of my new job, I thought I’ll drop the kids at nursery. I’ll come home. I’ll put a wash on, I’ll be really productive, put some washing away… got back. Locked out.

“Kean meanwhile is upstate in bed! Blissfully asleep!!!! I’ve thrown balls at the window… Banged on the door! Banged on the window with the brush… nothing. ZILTCH.

“So now I’m sat here in the sun outside boiling because I’m in a hoodie… It can only get better.”

She then added: “Happy Monday guys. First 9 hours of being 31… it’s not for me! Take me back to 30.

“The most annoying thing about this whole situation, bar the fact I’m in a hood [and] I’m absolutely boiling, is the fact that I’ve been 10 minutes. It’s been 10 minutes since me and the kids left to go to nursery and I don’t understand.”

The star, who shares two children with her partner, ended up going to her auntie’s home.

Brooke Vincent is joining Mike Toolan on Hits Radio every weekday from 4pm due to Gemma Atkinson’s maternity leave (Credit: Instagram)

Brooke Vincent new role

Taking to her Instagram last week, Brooke revealed that she would be back on Hits Radio, covering for Gemma Atkinson‘s maternity leave.

She wrote: “And just like that I’m back on the radio!! See you Monday @hitsradiouk 4pm-7pm if you want to tune in.

“P.s Thank God I came to see you before this picture @drstephendodd.”

