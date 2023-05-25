Brooke Vincent ‘over the moon’ as she announces she’s taking over role from pregnant Gemma Atkinson

Former Coronation Street star Brooke Vincent has announced that she is ‘over the moon’ to be taking over from Gemma Atkinson as she goes on maternity leave. Gemma currently hosts a show on Hits Radio with Mike Toolan.

Taking to her Instagram account, Brooke revealed that she would be taking over from Gemma while the former glamour model turned radio presenter heads off on maternity leave.

Brooke Vincent announces radio presenting gig

Posting a picture of herself posing with co-host Mike Toolan, Brooke wrote: “The news is out!!! I am absolutely over the moon to be covering Gemma on her maternity leave & keeping old Toolan in check on Hits Radio UK! You can tune in from Monday 5th June to hear my little dulcet tones!!! From 4pm-7pm on your drive time home. Gemma Atkinson, keep your phone on loud! I may need your help!”

In the comments below Brooke‘s post, Gemma cheered on her temporary replacement, saying: “You’ll smash it! Good luck (with Tools obviously),” referring to their co-host.

Brooke will begin hosting the show on Monday June 5, from 4pm – 7pm. This is her first major work since leaving Coronation Street in 2019.

Why did Brooke Vincent leave Coronation Street – and will she return?

Brooke played Sophie Webster on Coronation Street from 2004-2019. She was the daughter of Sally and Kevin Webster, and sister to Cobbles icon Rosie.

Of Sophie’s many storylines on the soap, the most important was her coming out as gay. As of 2010, this was the first time that Coronation Street had ever had a lesbian character, and was lauded for its importance in highlighting the challenges youths face when coming out to friends and family.

Sophie left Weatherfield in 2019 to go travelling, and has not been seen since. This was as a result of Brooke’s pregnancy, with the actress leaving to have a child of her own.

She since explained that she would not be returning, as the heavy filming schedule would result in too much time away from her children. However, with Sophie alive and well away from Weatherfield, the door remains open (or at least ajar) for her return.

