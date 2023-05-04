Brits warned tap water could be ‘poisoning’ their pets: ‘It may be making your pets ill’

Tap water could be “poisoning” pets, Brits have been warned.

Dog and cat owners have been issued the urgent warning amid fears that “harmful” tap water could be “slowly poisoning” their pets.

Could tap water be making our pets ill? (Credit: Pixabay)

Tap water could be “poisoning” pets?

Brits have been issued an urgent warning that tap water could be “slowly poisoning” their beloved pets.

Water treatment expert Gene Fitzgerald has warned that certain types of water could be dangerous to animals. This is because of the elements dissolved in it.

Fitzgerald works for Best Osmosis Systems. She spoke to The Sun about the potential issue with tap water.

“The UK is known for having some of the best tap water in the world. But that doesn’t mean that it is free from problems and if you live in an area with certain tap water, there’s a good chance that you might be poisoning your pets,” she said.

A water expert has issued a warning (Credit: Pixabay)

Tap water could make your pets ill, expert warns

Fitzgerald then continued, saying: “In most places, tap water is perfectly fine for humans and animals to drink. But if you live in a hard water area, it may be making your pets ill.”

She then went on to explain that “hard water” contains high levels of calcium and/or magnesium. This can be harmful for pets.

The expert then went on to explain that long-term consumption of hard water could lead to pets developing severe health issues.

The expert has some advice for pet owners (Credit: Pixabay)

Water expert issues some advice

The expert went on to explain some of the health issues that could develop.

“If a dog drinks too much hard water for too long a period, for example, they can develop conditions such as urinary tract and/or bladder infections, cystitis, urinary obstruction, crystalluria and stone formation.Hard water can also cause skin irritation and dryness, digestive problems, and dental issues in pets which can be dangerous for them and costly for you,” she said.

However, she did impart some advice for pet owners living in hard water areas. She explained that using reverse osmosis and distillation softeners in the water can remove harmful substances from the water.

