Brian McFadden announces he's engaged to girlfriend Danielle Parkinson

Brian McFadden has announced he's engaged to girlfriend Danielle Parkinson.

The dad-of-two shared the happy news on Twitter on Monday, admitting he's "very very happy".

He wrote: "FYI I got engaged t[o the] beautiful @DaniParky."

In another he added: "And yes I’m very very happy."

Fans rushed to congratulate the couple including many of Brian's celeb pals.

TV presenter Piers Morgan wrote: "Congrats mate! Wonderful news."

Naga Munchetty added: "CONGRATULATIONS!!!!"

A fan gushed: "Congratulations Brian!! You deserve to be happy."

Brian and Danielle have been together since 2016 and earlier this year, the singer revealed he was ready to have another child.

The former Westlife star has two teenage daughters - Molly, 18, and Lilly-Sue, 16, - from his marriage to Kerry Katona.

Speaking at the National Film Awards, Brian told Closer magazine: "I'd love more kids. I love my two girls, but I'd love to have small kids again now.

"My sister has just had a baby, and I'm absolutely obsessed with her daughter. I'm feeling broody."

At the time, Brian also admitted he was in no rush to tie the knot again anytime soon.

The star married ex Kerry in 2002, but they finalised their divorce in 2006. Brian went on to marry Vogue Williams in 2012, but they divorced in 2017.

The couple began dating in 2016 (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Brian added: "I don't want to get married now, not right this second. But I don't know, we'll see. Maybe in the future."

Earlier this month, Brian ruled out reuniting with his Westlife bandmates for another tour.

He told OK! magazine: "No, no. We have already talked about it. There won't be a reunion.

"They are two different bands- the Westlife I was in and the Westlife they are in."

