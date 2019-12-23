The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Monday 23rd December 2019
News

Brian McFadden announces he's engaged to girlfriend Danielle Parkinson

They've been dating for three years

By Rebecca Carter
Updated:

Brian McFadden has announced he's engaged to girlfriend Danielle Parkinson.

The dad-of-two shared the happy news on Twitter on Monday, admitting he's "very very happy".

He wrote: "FYI I got engaged t[o the] beautiful @DaniParky."

Read more: Kerry Katona reveals she and ex Brian McFadden have agreed to present a TV show together

In another he added: "And yes I’m very very happy."

Fans rushed to congratulate the couple including many of Brian's celeb pals.

TV presenter Piers Morgan wrote: "Congrats mate! Wonderful news."

Naga Munchetty added: "CONGRATULATIONS!!!!"

A fan gushed: "Congratulations Brian!! You deserve to be happy."

Brian and Danielle have been together since 2016 and earlier this year, the singer revealed he was ready to have another child.

View this post on Instagram

Had the most amazing day and night in the desert with @daniparky thanks @nadirbaloch77 and @arabianadventures

A post shared by brianmcfadden (@brianmcfadden123) on

The former Westlife star has two teenage daughters - Molly, 18, and Lilly-Sue, 16, - from his marriage to Kerry Katona.

Speaking at the National Film Awards, Brian told Closer magazine: "I'd love more kids. I love my two girls, but I'd love to have small kids again now.

"My sister has just had a baby, and I'm absolutely obsessed with her daughter. I'm feeling broody."

At the time, Brian also admitted he was in no rush to tie the knot again anytime soon.

The star married ex Kerry in 2002, but they finalised their divorce in 2006. Brian went on to marry Vogue Williams in 2012, but they divorced in 2017.

The couple began dating in 2016 (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Read more: Kerry Katona reveals she was ‘shattered’ when her marriage to Brian McFadden broke down

Brian added: "I don't want to get married now, not right this second. But I don't know, we'll see. Maybe in the future."

Earlier this  month, Brian ruled out reuniting with his Westlife bandmates for another tour.

He told OK! magazine: "No, no. We have already talked about it. There won't be a reunion.

"They are two different bands- the Westlife I was in and the Westlife they are in."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Trending Articles

 Jacqueline Jossa breaks silence after claims Dan Osborne DID have ‘threesome with CBB stars’
Dancing On Ice viewers divided by Holly Willoughby's daring low-cut dress
PHILPrince Philip spends third night in hospital - will he be with back with the Queen and royal family for Christmas?
Dancing On Ice viewers baffled by Joe Swash’s ‘new look’ during Christmas special
The selfless reason The Chase's Paul Sinha didn't ask for wedding presents
Fern Britton pays tribute to her 'great actor' dad Tony Britton after he passes away aged 95