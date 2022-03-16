Breaking Dad star Bradley Walsh once revealed his wife made a touching sacrifice to help his career.

The presenter, 61, is known for having roles in Coronation Street and Doctor Who as well as hosting his own shows, Breaking Dad, The Chase and Beat the Chasers.

But Bradley‘s wife Donna made a decision to help further his career and without it, he could be a different place today.

Donna made a touching sacrifice for Bradley to help his career (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What was Bradley Walsh’s wife Donna’s sacrifice?

According to an interview in the Mirror back in 2006, Bradley admitted he may have never took his role as Danny Baldwin in Coronation Street.

He told the publication at the time: “I wouldn’t swap missus for the world. Donna isn’t just beautiful, she’s the most fantastic wife and mother.

“It’s because of her I signed with Coronation Street.”

Bradley with his son Barney (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Despite the job meaning Bradley would have been away from home, Donna encouraged him to take it.

At the time, their son Barney was just nine.

Bradley added: “She’s the one who recognised what it could do for me even though it would mean being apart.”

Donna and Bradley married in 1997 and their son is now 24.

Bradley and Barney were recently on our screens for the fourth series of Breaking Dad.

Bradley and Barney won over viewers on Breaking Dad (Credit: ITV)

The duo travelled around Croatia, Hungary, Poland and Denmark.

The series gained much praise from fans but they had just one complaint – it’s not long enough!

Viewers have demanded hour-long episodes for future series rather than the current 30 minutes.

One person said: “Please PLEASE make longer episodes next series!”

Another added: “Can’t believe this is the end of the series again. My only complaint is that half an hour is not enough.”

