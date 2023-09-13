News

Tributes pour in as Bread star Jean Boht dies aged 91 – just weeks after her husband

Much loved and missed

By Nancy Brown
| Updated:

Bread matriarch Jean Boht has died at the age of 91, it’s been revealed.

Jean was best known for playing Nellie Boswell in the much-loved sitcom.

Her death was announced this morning (September 13), with her family revealing she passed away yesterday. They have also shared her cause of death.

Jean Boht smiling
Tributes have poured in following the death of Jean Boht (Credit: Splash News)

Bread star Jean Boht dies aged 91

In a statement, her family said: “It is with overwhelming sadness that we must announce that Jean Boht passed away yesterday, Tuesday September 12.

“Jean had been battling vascular dementia and Alzheimer’s disease with the indefatigable spirit for which she was both beloved and renowned.

Awful sad news Jean Boht has passed away awesome legend Thoughts are with her family and friends and many fans The pride of Scouseland.

“She was a resident at Denville Hall, the home for members of the theatrical profession,” the statement then ended.

Jean’s death came just weeks after her husband, composer Carl Davis, died.

Jean Boht and her husband Carl on the red carpet
Jean and husband Carl died just weeks apart (Credit: Splash News)

Tributes pour in

Fans took to Twitter to share their grief as a result of the sad news about the much-loved actress.

One said: “Used to love Bread back in the day, funny lady. RIP Jean Boht.” Another added: “R.I.P Jean Boht aka forever as Nellie Boswell.” A third then said: “Awful sad news Jean Boht has passed away awesome legend Thoughts are with her family and friends and many fans The pride of Scouseland.”

Another added: “So sorry to hear of the passing of Jean Boht, a superb actress and forever in my mind Nellie Boswell R.I.P.”

Read more: Where are the cast of Bread now following death of Jean Boht?

YouTube video player

So what’s your favourite memory of Jean? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your condolences.

Related Topics

Deaths

Trending Articles

Emmerdale's Cathy, the Emmerdale logo and background of the Dales
Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Cathy’s distraught when she finally gets a diagnosis for her health ordeal
Darius Danesh
Darius Danesh’s family share new heartbreaking details about his death
Davina McCall on Lorraine
Davina McCall’s heartbreaking confession about marriage to ex-husband Matthew
Stephen Webb and Daniel Lustig sat on the sofa smiling with their dogs and holding a TV remote control
Real reason Stephen and Daniel left Gogglebox revealed?
Bradley Walsh and son Barney Walsh on Breaking Dad
Emotional moment Bradley Walsh was reduced to tears by son Barney’s confession
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby
Phillip Schofield ‘snubs’ Holly Willoughby in final blow to their friendship?