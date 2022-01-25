Where are all the Bread cast members now? Victor McGuire is wowing in The Responder

Fans of TV sitcom Bread have spotted cast member Victor McGuire in The Responder on BBC One.

But what about the rest of her Bread TV cast, where are they now?

Nellie Boswell – aka Jean – with husband Carl Davis (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jean Boht starred with actress Eileen Pollock

Jean Boht played the matriarch of the Boswell family, Nellie Boswell.

Known as a fearsome but caring woman, Jean became a household name.

Now 88, the last time Jean appeared on screen was in the 2010 short film, Bad Night For The Blues.

Joey (left, seated) was the leader of the family (Credit: UKTV)

Peter Howitt

Playing heartthrob son Joey, Peter became a huge star in the 1980s.

After Bread finished he went on to become a Hollywood director.

He directed Gwyneth Paltrow in Sliding Doors and Rowan Atkinson in Johnny English.

The dad-of-two now lives in Canada, and his last project was the movie Scorched Earth in 2018.

Billy was a cheeky character (Credit: UKTV)

Nick Conway

After Bread, 57-year-old Nick appeared (twice) in Coronation Street, The Bill and Doctors.

He currently runs a theatre school, as well as being a DJ.

Jack was a lovable character in Bread (Credit: YouTube)

Victor McGuire

Now 63, Victor played the lovable Jack Boswell in the series.

Since then, he has enjoyed an active career, most notably appearing in Guy Ritchie’s Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels in 1998.

He appeared in Sky One’s Trollied for three series, and then in 2019, landed the role of Big Garth in Coronation Street.

Victor is currently among the cast of The Responder.

Adrian Boswell was the sensitive sort (Credit: YouTube)

Jonathan Morris

The actor played the sensitive, artistic Adrian Boswell, and after Bread, he took over from Phillip Schofield to host CBBC’s The Movie Game.

With appearances on Channel 5’s Night Fever and Channel 4’s The Games, Jonathon continued to act but slipped out of the public eye.

His last role was 2012 in a pantomime in Liverpool.

The original Aveline in Bread was played by Gilly (Credit: YouTube)

Gilly Coman

The late actress played sassy redhead Aveline in the first four series of Bread.

She also appeared in Emmerdale, Coronation Street, Inspector Morse and the BBC sitcom Open All Hours, alongside Ronnie Barker and David Jason.

Sadly, mum-of-three Gilly died of a suspected heart attack in 2010, aged only 54.

Cathy Matthews in Corrie (Credit: ITV)

Melanie Hill

Melanie took over from Gilly Coman as Aveline.

Since Bread finished in 1991, Melanie has become a familiar face on our TV screens.

The 58-year-old recently starred in The Syndicate and Waterloo Road, but is best known for playing Cathy Matthews in Coronation Street.

The philandering Freddie in Bread (Credit: YouTube)

Ronald Forfar

Ronald played Nellie’s philandering husband Freddie.

After an illustrious career, he wrote novels in his later years.

In 2015, he told The Express: “I still look similar to Freddie Boswell, so there’s a reaction from people when they see me, but it’s a friendly reaction.”

Sadly, Ronald died earlier this year – in October – aged 81.

You can watch Bread on UKTV’s catch-up service, UKTV Play

