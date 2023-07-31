Boy, seven, dies after choking on a sausage at school as his heartbroken family launch Go Fund Me

A seven-year-old boy has died after choking on a sausage at school, with his heartbroken family launching a Go Fund Me.

Decklan Hayward went to school as normal in the city of Orange, New South Wales earlier this month (July 19). He was playing with his friends during snack time when a cocktail sausage became lodged in his throat.

Decklan died after choking on a cocktail sausage at school (Credit: GoFundMe)

Staff and paramedics tried to save his life. However, his brain was deprived of oxygen for nearly 20 minutes and he went into cardiac arrest. The boy, from Australia, was placed on life support with extensive brain damage after being airlifted to a Sydney hospital.

On Friday (July 28) Decklan’s parents shared that they’d decided to “let our boy grow his wings and go with the angels”. They’ve turned off the machines that were keeping him alive.

Easing the strain on Decklan’s parents

Kaylah Hayward, Decklan’s aunt, has set up a Go Fund Me page. It aims to “give our boy the send-off he deserves” and ease the financial strain on his parents.

She wrote: “Anyone that ever met Decky knows he was the most bubbly, happy, funny kid and he will always have a special place in so many of our hearts. Anything at all big or small to help take the financial stress away from his parents Katie, Robert and Danny, and give our boy the send-off he deserves would be very much appreciated.”

As of today (July 31) the fundraiser is under $2,000 AUD short of its $20,000 target. At the time of writing, it stands at $18,604 AUD (around £9,699).

And as well as donating money, people have been leaving comments and tributes on the Go Fund Me page. One said: “Gunna miss ya, me little mate,” while others sent love and thoughts to his family.

Staff battled to save Decklan’s life

Tegan Davis, principal of the school, shared a letter to parents on social media on the day of the incident. She said: “Staff immediately provided aid upon noticing [Decklan] was distressed and moved other students away from the immediate area. Classes stayed in their rooms to assist emergency services until approximately 1:15 pm.”

Earlier this year, five-year-old Imogen Lennon choked on a cocktail sausage just 36 miles away from Decklan. She was in the car on the way home from a swimming lesson, and later died at the hospital.

