‘Livid’ Boris Johnson threatens to sue Government over Covid ’stitch up’ amid claims of more rule breaks

Boris Johnson is reportedly “livid” and threatening to sue the government over a Covid “stitch up” amid the latest claims of more rule breaks.

The former Prime Minister became referred to the police by the Cabinet Office over journal entries which claimed friends and family visited him at Chequers – the prime ministerial country residence in Buckinghamshire – during the pandemic. But sources now claim Boris is threatening legal action. The source also suggested the move was “politically motivated”.

Boris Johnson latest: Former PM threatening to sue Government over Covid ‘stitch-up’?

According to the Daily Mail, sources close to Boris Johnson claim he already sought legal advice for the visits and he found that no lockdown rules were broken. But after Rishi Sunak’s government referred Boris to the police over the “breaches”, a friend of Boris’ claimed he was “seriously considering” legal action.

That is not true and it is seriously defamatory.

The source added: “It appears the Cabinet Office has written to the privileges committee claiming that these events constitute lockdown breaches. That is not true and it is seriously defamatory.” A cabinet office source suggested that ministers “were not involved at all” in the chain of events which led to the information handed to the police. But Boris’ allies suggested otherwise.

One ally suggested Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden was trying to “stitch-up” the former PM. The ally claimed it was “very political”. They claimed that the events held at Cheuquers were “all covered by the rules”.

Boris ‘not warned’ about journals

Officials reportedly didn’t warn Boris Johnson and his legal team that police would have the journals last week. A spokesperson for Boris Johnson said he only heard of the development yesterday.

The spokesperson added: “The assertion by the Cabinet Office that there have been further Covid rule breaches is totally untrue. Lawyers have examined the events in question. They advised that they were lawful.” The spokesperson suggested that the Government are trying to lengthen the committee investigation into the former PM and “undermine him”.

A Cabinet Office spokesman told the Daily Mail: “Information came to light during the process of preparing evidence for submission to the Covid inquiry. In line with obligations in the Civil Service Code, this material has been passed to the relevant authorities. It is now a matter for them.”

Thames Valley Police and Scotland Yard confirmed they would investigate the potential lockdown breaches. The privileges committee could recommend suspending Boris from Parliament. This could trigger a by-election in his west London constituency.

