Billie Shepherd announced the name of her third baby last night (Tuesday, December 6), and it’s adorable.

The former Towie star, who gave birth to her third child last week, took to Instagram to announce her daughter’s name.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Billie Faiers (@billieshepherdofficial)

Billie Shepherd announces baby daughter’s name

Former Dancing On Ice star Billie gave birth to her third child with husband Greg on Friday, December 2.

The 32-year-old announced the arrival of her baby daughter in an Instagram post over the weekend.

The post showed Billie holding her baby daughter in her arms while in bed, as her husband, Greg, leaned in, smiling.

“Welcome to the world our beautiful baby girl 02~12~22,” she captioned the post.

“We are so in love with our precious little darling.”

Yesterday, Billie announced what her baby daughter’s name was.

The star uploaded a short video to Instagram for her 2.6 million followers to see, showing her daughter asleep on the couch.

Ellie Goulding’s How Long Will I Love You plays in the background as Billie’s baby sleeps.

“Margot Shepherd [white love heart emoji] 02~12~22,” she captioned the adorable video.

“You are so loved our beautiful baby girl.”

Billie and Greg have settled on a name for their baby (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans react

Thousands of Billie’s fans and followers took to Instagram to gush over her baby’s name.

It’s safe to say they were big fans of it.

“Margot [love hearts] Auntie loved you so much,” Billie’s sister, Sam Faiers, wrote.

“Beautiful name,” former Apprentice and Celebrity Big Brother star Luisa Zissman commented.

“Congratulations Billie! Margot is so beautiful, love the name,” another follower gushed.

“So precious, such a beautiful name,” another wrote.

“What a beautiful name! She’s her big sister’s double,” a third commented.

“Absolutely love her name and she is the image of Nelly! What a beauty,” another gushed.

The star has three kids with her husband, Greg (Credit: ITV / YouTube)

Billie Shepherd announces pregnancy

Billie announced that she was expecting her third child back in June.

The star revealed the exciting news with an Instagram post for her 2.6 million followers to see.

Billie shared a family picture from the beach in Abu Dhabi.

In the photo, Greg had his arm around Billie, who was showing off her blossoming baby bump in a bikini.

Their daughter, Nellie, was kissing Billie’s bump, while their son, Arthur, looked off into the distance.

“Baby number 3 we can’t wait to meet you… We are so happy and excited,” Billie captioned the post at the time.

Plenty of Billie’s followers were excited, including her sister, Sam.

“Welcome to the 5 club sis. I’m so so happy for you all, another beautiful baby to join our family,” she commented.

“The babies are going to be so close in age, so many memories to make. My prediction is a baby girl?” she continued.

“Then we have one of each. Love you with all my heart.”

“Awww yay congratulations darling!” another follower wrote.

“I’m so happy,” another gushed.

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your Best Celebrity Documentary now!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know of this story.