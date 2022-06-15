Billie Faiers has announced she’s pregnant with her third baby with her husband Greg Shepherd.

The reality TV and Dancing On Ice star shared the news to Instagram on Wednesday (June 15).

Billie shared a beautiful photo showing her blossoming baby bump, which daughter Nelly, seven, was kissing.

Meanwhile, Greg smiles for the camera as he puts a loving hand on their five-year-old son Arthur’s shoulder.

The family are seen standing in the sea while on holiday.

Billie wrote: “Baby number 3 we can’t wait to meet you… We are so happy and excited.”

Many of Billie’s celebrity pals congratulated the couple on their news.

Lucy Mecklenburgh said: “Congratulations,” followed by praying hand emojis and a heart.

Billie’s sister Sam Faiers commented: “Welcome to the 5 club sis. I’m so so happy for you all, another beautiful baby to join our family.

“The babies are going to be so close in age, so many memories to make. My prediction is a baby girl?

“Then we have one of each. Love you with all my heart.

“P.S what I’d give for sand between my toes right now haha, enjoy your holiday with your family a tiny baby bump. Miss you all.”

Meanwhile, Rebekah Vardy added: “So exciting! Congratulations.”

Kate Ferdinand said: “Congratulations darling, amazing news.”

Fans have also sent their congrats to the family as one gushed: “Awww yay congratulations darling!”

Another wrote: “I’m so happy,” followed by heart-eyes emojis.

One quipped: “Congratulations!!! I swear you and @samanthafaiers plan it all.”

Billie and Greg are already parents to their daughter Nelly, born in 2014, and son Arthur, born in 2017.

The couple tied the knot in 2019 in the Maldives.

They were engaged for five years after Greg popped the question in 2014.

