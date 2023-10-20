15 tweets that prove Jordan is the stand-out star of Big Brother: ‘Utterly OBSESSED with our unbothered king’

Forget your Yinrun’s or your Matty’s or your Trish’s – the real standout star of this year’s Big Brother UK is, of course, Jordan.

The 25-year-old lawyer from London has been stealing the show since the moment he walked into the Big Brother house – and he’s got our vote to go all the way and win!

Here are 15 tweets proving that Jordan is the stand-out star of this year’s competition.

Our king (Credit: ITV)

Jordan is the real star of this year’s Big Brother UK

Jordan is a lawyer from London. The 25-year-old hardly ever smiles, sounds thoroughly uninterested in anything, and has an absolute heart of gold.

He’s stolen every scene he’s in, struck up a hilarious friendship with Henry, and been totally unbothered by any sort of drama whatsoever.

Is he the best contestant in the house (aside from Yinrun)? Yes. Without a doubt. And these viewers think so too.

“I aspire to be the level of unbothered that Jordan is,” one viewer tweeted.

“An icon and he’s looking after are Yinrun??? National Treasure!!!” another said. “Love Jordan,” a third wrote.

“Jordan’s honestly adorable I love him so much,” another tweeted.

Fans are loving Jordan (Credit: ITV)

Tweets that prove Jordan is everyone’s favourite Big Brother star

The tweets don’t end there though.

so far tonight we’ve learned that drunk Jordan hides under tables, eats prawn crackers whilst checking himself out in the mirror, and sings?? I need to befriend this man now #bbuk pic.twitter.com/38Uh7zPKLG — eva (@wavexrlys) October 19, 2023

“I can’t see this guy not being my number 1 at any point this series but there’s time. I love his unserious seriousness. I love the eccentricity. I love the one-liners. But also I agree with most stuff he comes out with. REAL WINNER,” another said.

The fact that Yinran and Jordan, 2 people who could not be more different if they tried, are everyone’s favourites #BBUK pic.twitter.com/zJ75oc02Z7 — Maisie (@maisier1616) October 17, 2023

“Not the others calling Jordan lazy?? If he wants to sit around looking [bleep-y] all day and dropping the wittiest one-liners LET HIM x,” another said.

“I love Jordan on a different level,” a viewer said.

Will Jordan win? (Credit: ITV)

More love for Jordan

“Can we just have 5 hours of Jordan cam?” one viewer begged the other day.

“I am so obsessed with Jordan from Big Brother,” another wrote.

Jordan knows that he’s staying for the next 4 weeks and he’s so real for that #BBUK pic.twitter.com/G5Ov9hYRUY — Jess (@rowlands7_jess) October 19, 2023

“Utterly OBSESSED with our unbothered king Jordan,” another said. “Jordan is my winner,” another viewer wrote.

“I love Jordan man ahah,” one tweeted.

Big Brother continues tonight (Friday, October 20) at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

