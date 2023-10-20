Jordan on Big Brother UK
15 tweets that prove Jordan is the stand-out star of Big Brother: ‘Utterly OBSESSED with our unbothered king’

We LOVE Jordan

By Robert Emlyn Slater

Forget your Yinrun’s or your Matty’s or your Trish’s – the real standout star of this year’s Big Brother UK is, of course, Jordan.

The 25-year-old lawyer from London has been stealing the show since the moment he walked into the Big Brother house – and he’s got our vote to go all the way and win!

Here are 15 tweets proving that Jordan is the stand-out star of this year’s competition.

Jordan on Big Brother
Our king (Credit: ITV)

Jordan is the real star of this year’s Big Brother UK

Jordan is a lawyer from London. The 25-year-old hardly ever smiles, sounds thoroughly uninterested in anything, and has an absolute heart of gold.

He’s stolen every scene he’s in, struck up a hilarious friendship with Henry, and been totally unbothered by any sort of drama whatsoever.

Is he the best contestant in the house (aside from Yinrun)? Yes. Without a doubt. And these viewers think so too.

“I aspire to be the level of unbothered that Jordan is,” one viewer tweeted.

“An icon and he’s looking after are Yinrun??? National Treasure!!!” another said. “Love Jordan,” a third wrote.

“Jordan’s honestly adorable I love him so much,” another tweeted.

Jordan on Big Brother UK
Fans are loving Jordan (Credit: ITV)

Tweets that prove Jordan is everyone’s favourite Big Brother star

The tweets don’t end there though.

“I can’t see this guy not being my number 1 at any point this series but there’s time. I love his unserious seriousness. I love the eccentricity. I love the one-liners. But also I agree with most stuff he comes out with. REAL WINNER,” another said.

“Not the others calling Jordan lazy?? If he wants to sit around looking [bleep-y] all day and dropping the wittiest one-liners LET HIM x,” another said.

“I love Jordan on a different level,” a viewer said.

Jordan on Big Brother UK
Will Jordan win? (Credit: ITV)

More love for Jordan

“Can we just have 5 hours of Jordan cam?” one viewer begged the other day.

“I am so obsessed with Jordan from Big Brother,” another wrote.

“Utterly OBSESSED with our unbothered king Jordan,” another said. “Jordan is my winner,” another viewer wrote.

“I love Jordan man ahah,” one tweeted.

Read more: Big Brother viewers in tears as Yinrun makes heartbreaking confession about treatment from other housemates

Big Brother continues tonight (Friday, October 20) at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX. 

Get to know Jordan | Big Brother 2023

