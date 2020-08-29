BGT judge Amanda Holden wears Union Jack inspired swimsuit to celebrate show’s return

BGT is finally back and Amanda Holden found a unique way to celebrate the show’s return.

The popular ITV show returns tomorrow night – the first time since the coronavirus pandemic halted the programme.

BGT star Amanda Holden has spent a lot of time in swimwear over the summer (Credit: SplashNews.com)

To get fans ready for the show’s return, Amanda pulled out all the stops as she posed in a red, white and blue swimsuit before climbing into her hot tub at home.

The 49-year-old shared the cheeky snap with her 1.5 million Instagram followers. She wrote: “Get out the bubbles it’s the weekend! @bgt returns to @itv tomorrow at 6:30pm.”

Fans were quick to praise how well the star looked. One fan wrote: “Looking beautiful as ever!”

Another shared: “Looking absolutely amazing Amanda!”

Celebrity pals joined in too. Former The Pussycat Dolls singer Ashley Roberts commented: “Yasss sister!”

Many fans were just eager to see the talent show return and see Amanda Holden take her place alongside her fellow judges. One shared: “Been waiting so long for BGT!”

Another commented: “Can’t wait! I’ve missed seeing you lot on my screen, and it’ll really bring some positivity back.”

Amanda Holden was recently spotted meeting for upcoming Britain’s Got Talent final (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Amanda Holden rejoining BGT judges

Britain’s Got Talent completed the audition stages earlier this year, but was forced to stop after coronavirus threw the UK into lockdown.

Britain’s Got Talent: The Finalists Revealed tomorrow will show the four judges – Amanda, Alesha Dixon, Simon Cowell and David Walliams – made the difficult decisions on who to send to the next round.

The next show will show the competition resume with five pre-recorded semi-finals.

Following that, the semi-finals will be broadcast nightly from Saturday, September 5 at 8pm on ITV.

Britain’s Got Talent is set to return to ITV. (Credit: SyCo/ITV)

In each show, the judges will decide which acts will earn a place in the final with the British public having the opportunity to vote for one more after seeing them in action. Following this, the live grand final will then be broadcast live in October.

However, Simon Cowell will be well enough to film, so Ashley Banjo is stepping into his seat.

The 60-year-old judge recently suffered a severe back injury while testing an electronic bike earlier this month.

