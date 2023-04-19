A boy who did the Benadryl challenge on TikTok has died, aged just 13.

Jacob Stevens died after taking part in the dangerous social media challenge recently.

Jacob was just 13 (Credit: Facebook/Justin Stevens)

A 13-year-old boy tragically died after taking part in a dangerous TikTok challenge recently. Jacob Stevens was attempting the Benadryl Challenge before he died. The Benadryl Challenge encourages viewers to take large doses of the antihistamine to induce hallucinations.

Jacob’s friends were filming the challenge, which would have then been uploaded to TikTok. However, upon undertaking the “challenge”, Jacob began seizing, before being rushed to the hospital.

Once in the hospital, doctors informed Jacob’s family that he may never wake up, according to his father. Jacob’s dad, Justin Stevens, said that it was “it was too much for his body”.

“They said we could keep him on the vent, that he could lay there but he will never open his eyes, he’ll never breathe, smile, walk or talk,” Justin told reporters.

Jacob, of Columbus, Ohio, USA, sadly died after six days on the ventilator after his brain was found to no longer be responsive. His dad, Justin, described the day they switched off the ventilator as “the worst day of his life”.

Jacob has tragically died (Credit: Facebook/Justin Stevens)

Jacob’s father issues plea

Justin uploaded a photo of Jacob hooked up to the ventilator to Facebook. He explained that he had shared the photo to spread awareness about his son and the dangerous TikTok challenge.

“Keep an eye at what they’re doing on that phone. Talk to them about the situation,” he said. “I want everyone to know about my son,” he said.

Justin also spoke about his son with ABC 6. “It didn’t matter how bad of a day I was having, no one could make me smile, Jacob could make me smile.” Johnson & Johnson – who make Benadryl – have demanded that the “extremely concerning” challenge be “stopped immediately”.

